The Blueshirts – a New York Classic

Unveiling the Rangers’ Centennial Jersey

2526NYR - Jersey Reveal - Blueshirts Over Time - Web DL 2568x1444
By Michael Rappaport

A blue sweater with the letters that spell “Rangers” running diagonally down the front from the right shoulder to the left hip.

For nearly all the New York Rangers’ 100 years of existence, this has been the staple. Early in the franchise’s history, they were nicknamed the Blueshirts, and that moniker continues to be associated with the franchise to this day.

The Blueshirt is the fabric of the Rangers identity. When the franchise was created and came into existence for the 1926-27 season, the elements of the Rangers uniform were made to distinguish themselves from the NHL team that preceded them at Madison Square Garden, the New York Americans.

The Americans’ jersey featured the stars and stripes of the American flag, and the team name was featured horizontally across the front. By contrast, the Rangers’ jersey was solid blue, with “Rangers” positioned diagonally down the front in the same way that it was featured in their logo (a “shield” shape with “New York” horizontally across the top of the shield and “Rangers” written diagonally from the top left to bottom right).

With that, the Rangers had their look. What they proceeded to do in those uniforms would create the foundation for their legacy.

1926-27

The Blueshirts finished in first place in the American Division in their inaugural season. The following year, they won the Stanley Cup. In short order, they earned the reputation of being “The Classiest Team in Hockey.”

For their first 24 seasons, the Rangers exclusively wore blue sweaters. With the advent and popularity of television growing, the franchise began to wear white sweaters on the road in 1950-51 to provide a color contrast for fans watching games on their television sets. Still, the diagonal lettering on the front of the sweater remained. And, except for three seasons in a century of Rangers hockey, at least one of the team’s uniforms has featured the diagonal lettering that spells Rangers on the front.

To commemorate the Centennial season, the Rangers are unveiling a special Centennial jersey that pays homage to the elements that are the fabric of the franchise. First, the blue base color – a lighter shade of blue than what has become the norm for the Rangers – and white lettering of the letters pay tribute to the uniform the team wore during the 1926-27 season. The base color is a shade of blue that has not been seen on a Rangers uniform in nearly a century. The neckline inside the jersey features the date of the first game in franchise history – November 16, 1926, which took place at Madison Square Garden and was a 1-0 victory for the Rangers.

The classic look of the jersey reflects how the Rangers’ uniform has largely remained the same for 100 years. What started as a way for the Blueshirts to differentiate themselves a century ago has now become a New York classic, with each generation adding a layer to the storied legacy. Although some of the Rangers’ alternate jerseys have featured the team’s shield or an alternate shield (such as the crown of the Statue of Liberty with the “NYR” letters), the diagonal lettering has endured for the team’s home and away jerseys. It is a staple of the iconic Rangers sweater.

The Centennial jersey encompasses Rangers tradition. It was classic 100 years ago, and it remains a classic today.

NYR2526---Centennial-Jersey-CAD2

100 Years In The Making

