The Blueshirts – a New York Classic

A blue sweater with the letters that spell “Rangers” running diagonally down the front from the right shoulder to the left hip.

For nearly all the New York Rangers’ 100 years of existence, this has been the staple. Early in the franchise’s history, they were nicknamed the Blueshirts, and that moniker continues to be associated with the franchise to this day.

The Blueshirt is the fabric of the Rangers identity. When the franchise was created and came into existence for the 1926-27 season, the elements of the Rangers uniform were made to distinguish themselves from the NHL team that preceded them at Madison Square Garden, the New York Americans.

The Americans’ jersey featured the stars and stripes of the American flag, and the team name was featured horizontally across the front. By contrast, the Rangers’ jersey was solid blue, with “Rangers” positioned diagonally down the front in the same way that it was featured in their logo (a “shield” shape with “New York” horizontally across the top of the shield and “Rangers” written diagonally from the top left to bottom right).

With that, the Rangers had their look. What they proceeded to do in those uniforms would create the foundation for their legacy.