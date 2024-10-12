Rangers vs. Utah: Pregame Notes

By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers host the Utah Hockey Club for the first time, in the home opener at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The Rangers have a 41-39-14-3 record all-time in home openers and are 3-1-1 in their last five openers at MSG.
  • New York will be playing its 37th different franchise throughout its 99-year history. Besides the other 31 teams in the NHL, the Rangers have played against defunct franchises such as the Arizona Coyotes, Brooklyn Americans, Cleveland Barons, Montreal Maroons, Philadelphia Quakers, and St. Louis Eagles.
  • At home last season, New York finished with a 30-11-0 record for 60 points, tying the franchise record for the most home wins (1970-71).
  • Since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, the Rangers rank among the best in the NHL on home ice, posting a 53-24-5 record. In that span, New York ranks tied for third in the NHL in home wins.
  • Alexis Lafreniere is set to play in his 300th career NHL game, against Utah.
  • On October 9, the NHL announced that Rangers broadcaster Sam Rosen has been named the recipient of the 2024 Lester Patrick Trophy for outstanding service to hockey in the United States.

RANGERS AND UTAH CONNECTIONS

Adam Fox and Clayton Keller were teammates with the USNTDP in 2014-15 and 2015-16 and helped the United States win a silver medal at the 2014 World U17 Hockey Challenge, a bronze medal at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship, and a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship.

EXPANDING OUR HORIZONS

The Rangers have posted a 25-5-1-0 record in their first all-time game against the other 31 teams currently in the NHL (not including Utah).

  • Seattle: Oct. 31, 2021 at Seattle (W, 3-1)
  • Vegas: Oct. 31, 2017 at MSG (W, 6-4)
  • Columbus: Feb. 12, 2001 at Columbus (W, 4-3)
  • Minnesota: Nov. 15, 2000 at Minnesota (W, 3-2)
  • Atlanta: Oct. 17, 1999 at MSG (W, 4-1)
  • Nashville: Nov. 29, 1998 at MSG (W, 5-1)

Here is how the Rangers have fared in each of their first all-time meetings against teams currently in the NHL:

  • Anaheim: Oct. 19, 1993 at MSG (L, 2-4)
  • Boston: Dec. 7, 1926 at Boston (W, 1-0)
  • Buffalo: Oct. 14, 1970 at MSG (W, 3-0)
  • Calgary: Nov. 21, 1972 at Atlanta (W, 3-1) – against the Atlanta Flames
  • Carolina: Oct. 28, 1979 at MSG (T, 2-2) – against the Hartford Whalers
  • Chicago: Nov. 30, 1926 at MSG (W, 4-3)
  • Colorado: Nov. 10, 1979 at MSG (W, 5-4) – against the Quebec Nordiques
  • Columbus: Feb. 12, 2001 at Columbus (W, 4-3)
  • Dallas: Nov. 19, 1967 at MSG (W, 5-2) – against the Minnesota North Stars
  • Detroit: Dec. 4, 1926 at Detroit (L, 0-1) – against the Detroit Cougars
  • Edmonton: Oct. 24, 1979 at MSG (W, 10-2)
  • Florida: Nov. 16, 1993 at Florida (W, 4-2)
  • Los Angeles: Oct. 31, 1967 at Los Angeles (W, 6-1)
  • Minnesota: Nov. 15, 2000 at Minnesota (W, 3-2)
  • Montreal: Nov. 27, 1926 at Montreal (W, 2-0)
  • Nashville: Nov. 29, 1998 at MSG (W, 5-1)
  • New Jersey: Dec. 29, 1974 at MSG (W, 2-1) – against the Kansas City Scouts
  • NY Islanders: Oct. 21, 1972 at Long Island (W, 2-1)
  • Ottawa: Oct. 24, 1992 at Ottawa (W, 3-2)
  • Philadelphia: Nov. 16, 1967 at Philadelphia (L, 2-3)
  • Pittsburgh: Oct. 22, 1967 at MSG (W, 6-4)
  • San Jose: Dec. 16, 1991 at MSG (W, 4-3)
  • Seattle: Oct. 31, 2021 at Seattle (W, 3-1)
  • St. Louis: Nov. 26, 1967 at MSG (W, 1-0)
  • Tampa Bay: Nov. 9, 1992 at MSG (L, 1-5)
  • Toronto: Nov. 20, 1926 at Toronto (W, 5-1) – against the Toronto St. Patricks
  • Vancouver: Dec. 6, 1970 at MSG (W, 4-1)
  • Vegas: Oct. 31, 2017 at MSG (W, 6-4)
  • Washington: Oct. 9, 1974 at MSG (W, 6-3)
  • Winnipeg: Oct. 17, 1999 at MSG (W, 4-1) – against the Atlanta Thrashers

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider opened his 13th season with two goals in Pittsburgh, including his 10th career shorthanded goal. Kreider’s 13 seasons are tied for the eighth most in team history with Rod Gilbert leading with 18 seasons.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 10 shorthanded goals lead the NHL.

Kreider has 110 career power play goals, the second most in franchise history.

Last year, Kreider scored 39 goals and added an additional 36 assists for 75 points in 2023-24 while changing the Rangers record books:

  • Scored his 300th career goal, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach the feat (Rod Gilbert - 406, Jean Ratelle - 336).
  • Surpassed Rod Gilbert (108) for the second most power play goals in franchise history.
  • Played in his 800th career game on Mar. 16, becoming the 10th skater in franchise history to reach the number
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)
  • Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

BREAD WINNER

Artemi Panarin collected two assists on opening night. His 35 multi-point games since the beginning of last season are the fifth most in the NHL.

He tallied a career-high 49 goals, and 71 assists for a career-high 120 points in 82 games last season. His point total was the second most for a Rangers skater in a single season (Jaromir Jagr – 123 points in 2005-06) and the fourth highest in the NHL last year.

He notched a point in 67 of his 82 games during the 2023-24 campaign, establishing the franchise record for the most games with a point.

Among NHL skaters since 2015-16, has the second most assists (518) and fifth most points in the NHL (783).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

In his hometown, Vincent Trocheck scored a goal to kick off his 2024-25 campaign.

In 2023-24, Trocheck posted a career-high in assists (52) and points (77). On New York, he finished fifth in goals, third in assists and second in points.

With a 58.7 percent clip in the faceoff dot, Trocheck had the fourth highest percentage in the NHL among players who took 700 or more draws.

Trocheck was named last year’s winner of the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, which is presented annually to the Ranger who, as chosen by the fans, “goes above and beyond the call of duty.”

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Tonight, Alexis Lafreniere is set to skate in his 300th career NHL game.

Since his rookie season in 2020-21, he has the fifth most points on the Blueshirts (150) and in that same frame, ranks third on the Rangers in even strength goals (71) and fourth in even strength points (138).

Last year, Lafreniere had a career high in goals (28), assists (29) and points (57) in 2022-23 and was one of five players on New York to play in all 82 games. On the Rangers, he ranked second in even strength goals (26) and third in even-strength points (51).

When he scored a goal during the season, the Blueshirts were 21-1-1.

With 28 goals and 29 assists, was the first Rangers skater aged 22 or younger since Tony Amonte (1992-93) to have 25-plus goals and 25-plus assists in a single season.

PUCK STOPPING SHESTERKIN

Igor Shesterkin began the season with a 31-save shutout, the first by a Ranger goaltender in their season-opening game since October 12, 1956 when Gump Worsley blanked the Blackhawks. The only other goaltenders in Rangers history
to record a season-opening shutout are John Ross Roach (Nov. 11, 1930 & Nov. 15, 1928), Dave Kerr (Nov. 7, 1937) and Hal Winkler (Nov. 16, 1926).

Shesterkin became the fifth goaltender to register three season-opening wins for the Rangers. The others: Henrik Lundqvist (8-5-1), Gump Worsley (5-4-1), John Ross Roach (4-0-0) and Ed Giacomin (3-6-2).

Last season, Igor Shesterkin finished tied for third in wins (36), tied for fifth in save percentage (.913), and seventh in GAA (2.58).

He posted his third consecutive 30-win season. Only two other goaltenders in franchise history have had three 30-win campaigns in their career: Henrik Lundqvist (11) and Ed Giacomin (5).

He also finished 16-5-1 in his last 22 games of the year.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox set a career-high in 17 goals and posted 56 assists and 73 points last season. He scored the most goals by a Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch in 2000-01 (21).

Among NHL blueliners, he ranked tied for sixth in goals, sixth in points, and eighth in assists.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad is in his ninth season with the Rangers after being acquired ahead of the 2016-17 season. In that time frame, Zibanejad ranks fifth in the NHL in power play goals with 101 which is also the fifth most in Rangers history.

Last season, he notched 40 assists in a season for the third consecutive year and 25 goals for the sixth time in his career in 2023-24.

He had double-digit power play goals (12) for a seventh straight season. The only other player that has reached 10-plus power play goals in the last seven seasons is Steven Stamkos.

2023-24 RECAP

The Rangers earned a trip to the Eastern Conference Final last season, after defeating Washington in the First Round and Carolina in the Second Round. Their playoff run came after a regular season that saw them finishing with a 55-23-4 record for 114 points.

They earned first place in the League standings for the fifth time in franchise history, won the Metro Division and eighth division title in franchise history. New York set the franchise record in wins (55) and points (114).
Other notes from the 2023-24 season include:

  • The Rangers recorded a 26.4 power play percentage, the second-best mark in franchise history (1977-78) and third best in the NHL.
  • With an 84.5 clip, the Blueshirts finished with the third highest penalty kill percentage in the NHL.
  • New York’s 52.3 faceoff percentage ranked tied for the third highest in team history and highest since the 2007-08 season.
  • The Blueshirts had a franchise record and league-high 28 comeback victories. Fourteen of the 28 came when trailing during the third period, tied for the most in the league. The Blueshirts also had 20 wins when trailing first in a game, the most in a single season in franchise history.
  • The Rangers’ 106 third period goals were the eighth most in franchise history and the most since 1991-92. In the NHL, the goal number was the second best in the NHL.

