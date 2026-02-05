Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has recorded a point in four-straight games (2G-2A) and has tallied at least one point in 14 of his last 15 games (11G-12A). Over that span, his 11 goals are tied for the fourth most in the league. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (23) and power play goals (11), and ranks second in points (52), assists (29) and faceoff wins (387). Among all skaters this season, his 11 power play goals are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.

He has scored 273 goals as a Ranger, the fifth most in franchise history, and sits seven goals away from tying Adam Graves for fourth. Zibanejad holds the franchise record for the most power play goals (119) and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. He ranks fourth in franchise history in power play points (235) and sits two power play points away from tying James Patrick for third.

Among all Swedish players in NHL history, his 131 career power play goals rank fifth. He sits one power play goal away from tying Nicklas Lidstrom for fourth. His 337 career goals are tied for the seventh most among all Swedish players in NHL history, sitting five goals away from tying for sixth.

This season, he has scored the first goal in a game eight times, the most among all NHL skaters. His 59 career game-opening goals as a Ranger are tied with Chris Kreider for the second most in franchise history and his 38 game-winning goals rank seventh. Zibanejad has recorded two hat tricks this season and nine as a Ranger. His nine hat tricks are tied for the most in franchise history and he is one of nine players in the league this season with two or more.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has notched a point in four-straight games (1G-3A) and has tallied at least one point in eight of his last nine games (3G-9A). Over that span, he leads the Blueshirts in assists (9) and points (12). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in goals (14) and faceoff wins (376), is tied for third in points (36) and ranks fourth in hits (97). His three overtime goals this season are a career high and are tied for the third most among all NHL skaters.

Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 61.2 faceoff percentage ranks second in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third in faceoff percentage (59.3) among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has tallied at least one point in five of his last eight games (1G-8A). This season, he ranks second on the Rangers in hits (126), is tied for third in points (36) and assists (24), and is tied for fifth in goals (12). Among all NHL forwards, his 20:58 average time on ice this season is tied for 11th.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 58.0 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck is tied for fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.5) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,312 overall faceoff wins rank fifth in the NHL.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (198), is tied for second on the team in power play goals (4) and ranks fourth in goals (13). The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 10-2-0.

His 198 hits this season rank fourth in the league. He is one of only two players (Beck Malenstyn) this season with 175+ hits and 50+ blocked shots. Since 2024–25, his 499 hits rank third in the NHL.