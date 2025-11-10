Rangers vs. Predators: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

The New York Rangers will honor, recognize and support the military with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Northwell Health, tonight at Madison Square Garden against the Nashville Predators.

Military Appreciation Night will feature in-arena promotion including recognizing Dr. John D’Angelo, CEO of Northwell Health, as their Northwell Military Honoree and a national anthem performed by Chief Warrant Officer Franklin Lee from the United States Army.

As part of the Rangers Community Captain program, the Rangers will honor Michael Sullivan on behalf of Team Red, White and Blue, with an in-arena check presentation of $10,000. Team RWB was founded in 2010 to help Veterans lead healthier lives through fitness events, training and programs.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox leads the Blueshirts in assists (8), points (11), blocked shots (25) and takeaways (13), and his three goals are tied for third. He is one of five skaters in the league with 20+ blocked shots and 10+ takeaways.

He is tied for the league lead in takeaways (13) and his 387:23 minutes of ice time is the 12th most in the NHL. Among all NHL blueliners this season, he is tied for 10th in points and tied for 16th in assists. He has collected five points (5A) and has recorded two multi-point games in his last eight games.

He has one three-point game and four multi-point games this season. His four multi-point games are the most on the Rangers and tied for the second most among all NHL blueliners. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, his five three-point games are tied for third and his 21 multi-point games are tied for fifth among NHL defensemen.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox has the fourth most assists (314) and the fourth most points (380). He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points against Seattle (Nov. 1).

Fox is raising money towards the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $7,253 (3G-8A) to the cause.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in face-off wins (169), second in hits (40), third in shots (44), tied for third in goals (3) and in points (8), and tied for fourth in assists (5). He has four points in his last eight games (1G-3A).

Among all skaters in the league with at least 200 faceoffs taken this season, his 59.5 faceoff percentage is ranked seventh in the league. His 169 faceoff wins rank fifth in the NHL.

Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks fourth in faceoff percentage (58.5).

Since Miller’s first game back with the Rangers on Feb. 1, 2025, he ranks second in goals (16), assists (27) and points (43). Since his acquisition, his 14 multi-point games rank first on the team and are tied for 16th in the NHL.

Miller was named the 29th captain in franchise history on Sept. 16, 2025.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin ranks second on the Rangers in assists (7) and points (10), and is tied for third in goals (3). He has tallied two multi-point games, one four-point game and one three-point game.

Since the 2023-24 season, his six four-point games and his 23 games with three or more points are both tied for fifth most in the NHL. On Nov. 7 (at DET), he surpassed Brian Leetch for the fourth most three-point games (63) as a Ranger.

Going back further, his 24 four-point games since his debut in 2015-16 are the sixth most among all NHL skaters, and his 94 games with three or more points rank fifth most in the NHL. As a Blueshirt, his 17 four-point games are third most in team history.

Panarin’s 219 points (89G-130A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 129 of 178 games, the sixth most in the NHL.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (575) and fifth in points (880).

Since 2024-25, Panarin ranks first in goals (40), points (99), power play points (29) and shots (280), and is tied for first in assists (59) among Rangers skaters. He has had at least one point in 62 of his 96 games. His eight power play goals rank second on the team and his four game-winning goals are tied for third among all active Rangers skaters in that time frame.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (53), is tied for the lead in power play goals (2), tied for third in goals (3) and tied for fifth on the team in points (7) this season. He has six points (2G-4A) through his last eight games.

His 53 hits this season are the 12th most in the league. Since 2024-25, his 354 hits are tied for second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Among all goaltenders this season with 10 or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.41 goals against average is the fifth lowest in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goaltenders with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (140), tied for second in save percentage (.917), ranks second in shutouts (20) and fifth in goals against average (2.50). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 72 games allowing one or fewer goals.