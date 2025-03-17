Rangers vs. Oilers: Postgame Notes

250316POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Artemi Panarin extended his season-long point streak to nine games (6G-7A) with an assist. He also extended his home point streak to five games for the 14th time with New York – the fifth most in franchise history. Panarin’s 13 points since March 1 are the most in the NHL.
  • Will Cuylle scored his 18th goal of the season and extended his point streak to three games (1G-2A). Cuylle has six points (2G-4A) in his last eight games.
  • Vincent Trocheck also extended his point streak to three games with an assist, his 26th of the season. Trocheck has seven points in his last six games (3G-4A).

WATCH RECAP:

EDM at NYR | Recap

News Feed

Rangers vs. Oilers: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Wild: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Wild: Pregame Notes

Rangers Agree to Terms with Jonathan Quick

Rangers at Jets: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Jets: Pregame Notes

On The Road in Ottawa

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Senators: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Senators: Pregame Notes

Rangers Acquire Nicolas Aube-Kubel in Exchange for Erik Brannstrom

Rangers Agree to Terms with Urho Vaakanainen

Rangers Acquire Carson Soucy in Exchange for a Third-Round Pick

Rangers Acquire Brendan Brisson and a Third-Round Pick in Exchange for Reilly Smith

Rangers vs. Capitals: Postgame Notes 