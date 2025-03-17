- Artemi Panarin extended his season-long point streak to nine games (6G-7A) with an assist. He also extended his home point streak to five games for the 14th time with New York – the fifth most in franchise history. Panarin’s 13 points since March 1 are the most in the NHL.
- Will Cuylle scored his 18th goal of the season and extended his point streak to three games (1G-2A). Cuylle has six points (2G-4A) in his last eight games.
- Vincent Trocheck also extended his point streak to three games with an assist, his 26th of the season. Trocheck has seven points in his last six games (3G-4A).
Rangers vs. Oilers: Postgame Notes
WATCH RECAP: