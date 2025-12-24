Rangers at Capitals: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

FA-LA-LA-LA DAYS – The Rangers head into the holiday break having won three of their last four games.

ROAD RANGERS – The Rangers improved their road record to 14-5-1. Their 14 wins on the road are the most in the league this season, and their 29 road points and 10 regulation wins are tied for the second most in the league.

TRAILING IN THE THIRD – Tonight was the first time since Feb. 22, 1972, at Montreal, that the Rangers trailed heading into the third period and ended up winning by four or more goals. The Rangers have tallied their fifth third-period comeback win victory of the season, tying them for the third-most in the NHL.

FIVE GOAL PERIOD – The Rangers scored five goals in a third period for the first time since March 30, 2024 at Arizona and the fifth time since the 1993-94 season.

ON THE BOARD FIRST – The Rangers improved their record to 15-2-0 when scoring the first goal of the game, tied for the fifth most wins when doing so.

Artemi Panarin notched his 10th multi-point game of the season, bringing his career points as a Ranger to 588, the ninth most in franchise history. He became the second-fastest player to reach 200 goals with the Rangers, trailing Bill Cook (363 GP) and factored on his 99th game-winning goal, tying Chris Kreider for the sixth most in franchise history. Through his last 14 games, he has tallied 18 points (8G-10A) and six multi-point games.

Will Cuylle scored his 10th goal of the season, fourth on power play, and notched his first career three-point game. He has five points (1G-4A) through his last four games. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal this season is 9-0-0.

Taylor Raddysh returned to Capital One Arena, having played for Washington last season, and scored two goals for the Blueshirts. He collected his fifth career multi-goal game and his fifth career game with three or more points.

Vincent Trocheck tallied his first three-point game of the season and has five points (3G-2A) through his last four games.

Alexis Lafreniere scored his 100th career NHL goal. His eight goals this season rank six on the Rangers. New York’s record when Lafreniere has scored a goal this season is 7-0-1.

Carson Soucy skated in his 400th career NHL game.

Gabe Perreault has collected a point in his last three games (1G-2A).