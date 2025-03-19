Rangers vs. Flames: Postgame Notes

250318POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

Women’s Empowerment Night – The Rangers hosted Women’s Empowerment Night, presented by Northwell, on Tuesday night. Through non-profit partnerships, storytelling, in-game recognition, and engagement, Women’s Empowerment Night continued to encourage and advocate for women to be well-represented in every area throughout the community, especially sports.

  • Artemi Panarin notched his fifth career 30-goal season and second consecutive. He
    is the first Ranger since Jaromir Jagr (2005-07) with 30-plus goals and 40-plus assists in back-to-back seasons. His five 30-goal seasons rank tied for 10th in the NHL since 2015-16. Panarin also extended his point streak to 10 games, his fifth career point streak of double digits and his most since a 13-game stretch from Mar. 21-Apr. 15, 2024.
  • Will Cuylle extended his point streak to four games with his 20th assist of the season.

WATCH RECAP:

CGY at NYR | Recap

News Feed

Rangers Agree to Terms with Noah Laba

Rangers vs. Flames: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Oilers: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Oilers: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Wild: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Wild: Pregame Notes

Rangers Agree to Terms with Jonathan Quick

Rangers at Jets: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Jets: Pregame Notes

On The Road in Ottawa

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Senators: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Senators: Pregame Notes

Rangers Acquire Nicolas Aube-Kubel in Exchange for Erik Brannstrom

Rangers Agree to Terms with Urho Vaakanainen