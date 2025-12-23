Rangers at Capitals: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES
ROAD RANGERS
On the road this season, the Rangers are 13-6-1 with a 61-45 goal differential. They earned 19 points through their first 11 road games this season, the most in franchise history.
Since the 2021-22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road points (233) and are tied for the lead in road wins (107).
BREAD WINNER
This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in goals (13), points (36) and shots (113), is tied for the lead in assists (23), and has tallied five multi-point games and 16 points (7G-9A) in his last 13 games.
On Dec. 4 at OTT, he recorded his 900th career point and became the sixth undrafted player since 1963-64 to do so in 800 games or less. His 586 points as a Ranger are tied for the ninth most points in franchise history.
He has nine multi-point games this season, his three four-point games are tied for the most in the league and he has one three-point game. On Dec. 20 vs. PHI, he recorded his 30th multi-goal game as a Ranger, reaching the mark in 466 games, the ninth fastest in Rangers history.
Since Nov. 7, his 29 points are tied for eighth in the league and his 18 assists are tied for the 12th most. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (591) and fifth in points (906).
Panarin’s 245 points (99G-146A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has recorded points in 144 of 199 games, the fifth most in the NHL.
MIKA MAGIC
Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in power play goals (7), ranks second in goals (12) and points (27), and ranks third in assists (15). He has 15 points (5G-10A) through his last 16 games. On Dec. 20 vs. PHI, he became the fifth player in Rangers history to score 50 game-tying goals.
His seven power play goals are tied for the 10th most among all NHL skaters this season. Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 14 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 30 power play points rank second. His 127 career power play goals are the fifth most by a Swedish player in NHL history. He sits one power play goal away from tying the franchise record (116).
Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 262 goals, tied for the sixth most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. His 616 career points as a Ranger are the seventh most in franchise history.
FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK
Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in 10 of his last 16 games (3G-8A), and has collected 16 points (6G-10A) and three multi-point games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury (22 GP).
Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.5) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,120 overall faceoff wins rank fifth in the league.
SHESTY’S SAVES
Igor Shesterkin has helped earn the team points in nine of his last 12 games (8-3-1) and has allowed two or fewer goals in 15 games this season, tied for the second most in the league.
Among all goaltenders this season with 10 or more starts on the road, his 2.24 goals against average ranks second. His 2.54 goals against average overall ranks eighth lowest in the league among goaltenders with 20 or more starts.
Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks third in shutouts (20), is tied for third in save percentage (.916), ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (151) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 74 games allowing one or fewer goals.
TOO COOL
Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (127), is tied for second on the team in power play goals (3), ranks fourth in goals (9) and fifth in points (20). He skated in his 200th career NHL game on Dec. 13 vs. MTL. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle has scored a goal is 8-0-0.
His 127 hits this season rank third in the league. Since 2024-25, his 428 hits rank second in the NHL.
Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.