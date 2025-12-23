Rangers at Capitals: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers are set to face the Washington Capitals in a pre-holiday matchup on Tuesday evening (7:00 PM - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

The Rangers have points in 10 of their last 15 games (8-5-2) and have won four of their last six road games.

Carson Soucy is set to skate in his 400th career NHL game.

The Blueshirts are tied for the league lead in road wins (13) and are tied for third in road points (27). Their nine regulation wins on the road are the fourth most among all NHL teams.

The Rangers’ 56.1 faceoff win percentage on the road and their overall 54.2 faceoff percentage both rank third in the NHL.

New York has allowed 2.25 goals against per game on the road, the fewest in the league, and overall has allowed 2.68 goals against per game, the seventh fewest in the league.

The Rangers have allowed 28 goals in the second period, tied for the third fewest allowed in the NHL.

On the road this season, the Blueshirts’ plus-16 goal differential is the fourth best in the NHL. They have scored 61 goals on the road this season, tied for the seventh most in the league.

Rangers goaltenders have had a combined .905 save percentage, the sixth highest in the league, and a 2.65 goals against average, the seventh lowest in the league.

At 5-on-5, the Rangers have allowed 59 goals, the sixth fewest in the NHL.

New York has been leading in games for a 456:42 mark as the visiting team, the third highest in the NHL.

New York has 14 wins when scoring the first goal of the game, tied for the seventh most wins in the league when doing so. Their record when scoring first is 14-2-0.

The Rangers’ seven combined overtime and shootout wins are tied for the fourth most in the league.

The Blueshirts lead the league in hits (991) and are tied for seventh in blocked shots (563). They have registered 30+ hits in 11 games this season, the most among all teams in the league.