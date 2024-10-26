Rangers vs. Ducks: Pregame Notes

HISPANIC HERITAGE NIGHT

The New York Rangers will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night on October 26 against Anaheim at Madison Square Garden.

Prior to the game, members of the Puerto Rican Ice Hockey Association (PRIHA) will skate on Garden ice with NYR alum, Adam Graves and attend the game.

In addition, the Rangers, Garden of Dreams Foundation, and MSG LatinX Employee Resource Group have invited youth from the New York Women’s Housing and Economic Development Corporation (WHEDco) for a pregame tour in the arena and a discussion with MSG’s LatinX employees to learn about their career paths and current roles at MSG.

During the game, Rangers will honor Lisa Baltazar on behalf of LatinoJustice PRLDEF with a $10,000 check donation. LatinoJustice PRLDEF is a national non-profit that plays a profound role in advancing equity and justice for Latin X communities and fosters the next generation of Latin X leaders in the legal field and communities.

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has 14 points (6G-8A) on the year, tied for the most points through the team’s first seven games of a season in franchise history (Others: Darren Turcotte - 1990-91, Walt Poddubny - 1986-87).

Panarin ranks among the best in the NHL across the board this season.

Panarin was the first player in franchise history to record multiple points in each of the first four games of a season. The only other active player to accomplish the feat is Connor McDavid in 2021-22 (6-5—11 in 4 GP).

Panarin’s 38 multi-point games since the beginning of last season are tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

Among NHL skaters since 2015-16, has the second most assists (524) and fifth most points in the NHL (795).

In addition, Panarin’s 56 three-point games since joining the Rangers in 2019-20 are the third most among all players through that span. Connor McDavid (83) and Leon Draisaitl (65) rank first and second.

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Alexis Lafreniere agreed to terms on a seven-year contract extension on Friday night.

He has points (4G-3A) in six of his seven games to start the season. He tied Tomas Sandstrom (5 GP in 1986-87) and Mike McEwen (5 GP in 1978-79) for the second-longest season-opening point streak by a Rangers player age 23 or younger. Darren Turcotte tops the list with an 11-game run in 1990-91.

Among Rangers skaters this season, Lafrenière ranks first in even strength goals (4), second in even strength points (7), third in goals and tied for third in points.

On October 12 against Utah, Lafreniere skated in his 300th career NHL game.

Since his rookie season in 2020-21, he has the fifth most points on the Blueshirts (155) and in that same frame, ranks third on the Rangers in even strength goals (74) and even strength points (143).

Last year, Lafreniere had a career high in goals (28), assists (29) and points (57) in 2022-23 and was one of five players on New York to play in all 82 games. On the Rangers, he ranked second in even strength goals (26) and third in even-strength points (51).

PUCK STOPPING SHESTERKIN

Igor Shesterkin has four wins on the young season, allowing one or fewer goals three of four victories.

Since the beginning of last season, the 21 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank first among NHL goaltenders.

Since the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has two three-assist games over his last six contests (Oct. 12 vs. UTA, Oct. 17 at DET) and eight assists in his last six games.

Since 2019-20, Fox has 75 multi-point games, which ranks fourth among NHL defensemen.

Last season, Fox set a career-high in 17 goals and posted 56 assists and 73 points last season. He scored the most goals by a Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch in 2000-01 (21). Among NHL blueliners, he ranked tied for sixth in goals, sixth in points, and eighth in assists.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider has five goals in his first seven games of his 13th season, including his 46th career game-winning goal which tied Jean Ratelle for the second most in franchise history.

Kreider has 111 career power play goals, the second most in franchise history.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 10 shorthanded goals are tied for the most in the NHL (Travis Konecny, Adrian Kempe) and his 53 power play goals rank third.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has seven points (2G-5A) through the first seven games of the season, including his fourth career four-point game on October 17 at Detroit. Among skaters with 100 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks fifth in faceoff percentage (61.7).

Trocheck sits one goal away from 200 in his career.

In 2023-24, Trocheck posted a career-high in assists (52) and points (77). On New York, he finished fifth in goals, third in assists and second in points. With a 58.7 percent clip in the faceoff dot, Trocheck had the fourth highest percentage in the NHL among players who took 700 or more draws.

Trocheck was named last year’s winner of the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, which is presented annually to the Ranger who, as chosen by the fans, “goes above and beyond the call of duty.”

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad is in his ninth season with the Rangers after being acquired ahead of the 2016-17 season. In that time frame, Zibanejad ranks fifth in the NHL in power play goals with 101 which is also the fifth most in Rangers history.

On October 19 in Toronto, Zibanejad became the 13th player in Rangers history to notch 300 assists with the team. He has six points (2G-4A) in his last five games.