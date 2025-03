OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN - New York defensemen accounted for three of four assists tonight. On the season, the 115 assists by Blueshirts blueliners ranks tied for fourth in the NHL.

Artemi Panarin extended his goal/point streak to three games with his team-leading 26th tally of the season. It’s his longest goal streak since Apr. 11-15, 2024. Panarin has 14 points in his last 14 games (6G-8A) and 25 points (10G-15A) in his last 23 games.