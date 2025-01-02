Rangers vs. Bruins: Pregame Notes

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has a team-leading 16 goals and 39 points while having points in nine of his last 12 games (4G-9A).

Panarin collected 109 points in 2024, the third most in a calendar year in franchise history. The only players with more are Jaromir Jagr (114 in 2006) and Mike Rogers (113 in 1982).

He is the franchise’s all-time leader in points per game (1.30) and assists per game (0.87).

He has at least one point in 25 of 34 games this year and dating back to last season, he has points in 92 of 116 games. The only NHL players who have tallied a point in more games over the span are Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (99) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (96).

With his latest multi-point game (143rd), Panarin moved past Ron Greschner and into a tie with Mika Zibanejad for the eighth most in franchise history.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (539) and fifth most points in the NHL (820).

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck has 11 points (4G-7A) in his last 12 games and five points in his last five games (2G-3A).

Trocheck ranks third in the NHL among players with 400 or more faceoffs with a 61.0 FOW% and ranks third in the NHL in faceoffs won (422) this season.

Trocheck has won 189 of 299 faceoffs he has taken over the last 14 games (63.2%); he leads the NHL in faceoffs win over the span (since Nov. 30).

Trocheck ranks sixth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:35). He is the only NHL forward averaging at least 16:00 of even strength ice time, 3:00 of PP ice time, and 2:00 of SH ice time per game this season.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has 27 assists on the season, the fifth most among NHL defensemen. He has assists in his last two games and in three of his last five games.

He has logged over 25 minutes of ice time in five of his last six games and 24:00+ in 13 of his last 14 contests, including single-game, season-high 27:15 on Dec. 20 in Dallas. Since Nov. 30, Fox’s 25:22 TOI/GP ranks ninth among all NHL skaters.

Fox has 58 multi-assist games since his debut season in 2019-20, the fourth most among defenseman over that span. In that time frame, he ranks third among defensemen in the NHL in assists (282) and fifth in points (336).

Fox is one assist away from tying Park for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time assists list among defensemen and nine points away from tying Harry Howell for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time points list among defensemen

Fox is one of only three defensemen in Rangers history to register 25 or more points in each of their first six NHL seasons (along with Brad Park and Ron Greschner).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has established a career-high of 24 points (11G-13A) and on New York ranks third in goals, third in points, first in plus/minus (9), and tied for fourth in assists (13).

His team-leading 134 hits rank fifth in the NHL.

Cuylle required the fewest games (23 GP) to 20 points in a season by a Rangers player under the age of 23 since Alex Kovalev (20 GP in 1995-96).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider, with 115 career power play goals, sits one power play goal away from tying Camille Henry for the most in franchise history.

He ranks second on the Rangers with 12 goals this season, with four of his 12 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 48 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52.

Kreider has 100 regular season goals on tips/deflections in his NHL career (92 tipped, 8 deflected). No NHL player has more since Kreider’s first NHL regular season game in 2012-13 (Pavelski is second - 96).

Kreider has 41 career multi-goal games, one shy of tying Camille Henry (42 GP) for the sixth most in Rangers history.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 11 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 11 career shorthanded goals are tied with Walt Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list. In that same span, his 57 power play goals rank for third in the NHL.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad is one assist from 400 and one point from 700. He would be the fourth active Swedish player to record 400 assists in their career.

With 312 assists in a Rangers sweater, Zibanejad has surpassed Steve Vickers for the 11th most in franchise history.

Zibanejad has 143 multi-point games with the Rangers, the eighth most in franchise history.

Since Zibanejad joined the Rangers in 2016-17, he ranks sixth in the NHL in power play goals with 103 which is also the sixth most in Rangers history.