Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers complete their back-to-back with a home matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets (6:00 PM ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). The Blueshirts will wear their third jerseys for the ninth of 10 times this season.
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- Against the Blue Jackets, the Rangers have won seven of their last nine contests and four-consecutive home games against them.
- New York has points in five of its last seven home games and 11 of its last 15 contests at MSG.
- The Blueshirts have points in four-straight games, six of their last seven and nine of their last 12 contests (7-3-2).
- The Rangers have recorded a point in 20 of their 27 games (15-7-5) since the beginning of the 2025 calendar year and since Jan. 2, rank tied for sixth in wins (15), fifth in points (35), and tied for fourth in regulation wins (13).
- Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank third in the NHL in goals scored (90) and have scored three or more goals in 18 of their last 27 games, including 14 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in 10 of its last 15 games.
- The Rangers have had 26 different players score a goal this season, tied for the most in the NHL and 29 unique point getters, tied for the second most in the NHL.
- New York defensemen have accumulated 116 assists this season, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts rank third in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (83.0) and their 11 shorthanded goals are the second most in the league. New York has had a perfect penalty kill in five of its last seven games, including 5-for-5 on Saturday.
- The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.3) and have been 50 percent or better in 44 of 63 games this season (69.8 percent), including 14 of their last 19 games.
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 20-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 26-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 26 of 31 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 64-2-0 record in 66 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- Prior to Friday's trade deadline, the team acquired defenseman Carson Soucy from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (originally San Jose’s by way of Vegas) and forward Brendan Brisson and a third-round pick (originally from San Jose) in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Reilly Smith.