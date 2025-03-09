Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has a goal/point streak of four games, his longest goal streak since Dec. 23-30, 2023.

Panarin has multi-point games in three of his last four games, 16 points in his last 15 games (7G-9A) and 27 points (11G-16A) in his last 24 games.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (27), points (66), power play goals (8), power play points (21) and shots (189). He is the eighth player in Rangers history with at least four consecutive 60-point seasons, joining Jean Ratelle (8), Andy Bathgate (8), Rod Gilbert (7), Phil Esposito (5), Walt Tkaczuk (5), Kelly Kisio (4) and Mike Rogers (4).

Panarin has at least one point in 43 of his 61 games (70.5%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 110 of 145 games, tied for the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 186 points (76G-110A) rank sixth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (555) and fifth most points in the NHL (847).

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has points in seven of his last eight games (5G-6A) and 15 points (7G-8A) in 13 games with the Blueshirts, including six multi-point games. His six multi-point games since Feb. 1 are tied for the third most in the NHL.

Miller has 21 points (8G-13A) in his last 19 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 334 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has points in seven of his last nine games (4G-6A), 16 points in his last 13 games (5G-11A) and 18 points in his last 18 games (6G-12A).

Zibanejad ranks tied for ninth in the NHL in points (16) since February 1 and tied for ninth in assists (11).

Since the 2019-20 season, in the month of March, Zibanejad ranks tied for fourth in goals (39) and seventh in points (80).

When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 9-3-2 and 9-1-0 when has multiple points.

Zibanejad's 244 goals are the 10th most in franchise history and two shy of tying Steve Vickers for the ninth most. Zibanejad’s 105 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank fifth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.5) and third in faceoff wins (718).

He has eight points in his last 11 games (2G-6A) and 10 points in his last 15 games (3G-7A). On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks tied for second in goals (17), fourth in points (40) and assists (23). His 163 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:18).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

On February 22 in Buffalo, Chris Kreider tied Camille Henry for the most power play goals in franchise history with 116.

He ranks tied for second on the Rangers with 17 goals this season, with six of his 17 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 12 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 12 career shorthanded goals are tied for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for third in the NHL.