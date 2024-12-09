Rangers vs. Blackhawks: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers complete a five-game homestand with an Original Six matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSGSN - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The Blueshirts will close out their second back-to-back set of the season tonight. In the past two seasons, the Rangers are 12-1-0 in the second half of back-to-back sets (1-0-0 in 2024-25, 11-1-0 in 2023-24).
- On Saturday afternoon, the Rangers agreed to terms with goaltender Igor Shesterkin on an eight-year contract extension.
- Against Chicago, the Rangers have won three in a row and seven of their last eight games dating back to the 2018-19 season. New York has scored four or more goals in six of its last eight games against the Blackhawks.
- The Blueshirts have the sixth most shots per-game in the NHL with a 30.5 clip.
- On Friday, the Rangers acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jacob Trouba
- New York’s 85.5 penalty kill percentage ranks second in the NHL and the 12 power play goals allowed by the Rangers are tied for the second fewest in the NHL.
- The Rangers have scored a power play goal in three of their last four games.
- With a 54.1 percent clip, the Blueshirts rank third in the NHL in faceoff percentage and have been 50 percent or better in 18 of 26 games this season.
- The Rangers have scored 24 go-ahead goals in the third period dating back to last season which is the third most among all teams behind the Wild (29) and Hurricanes (26).
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 10-1-1 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 12-0-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 12 of 14 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 50-1-0 record in 51 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- New York boasts a 11-2-0 record when scoring first in a game, their 11 such wins ranking tied for the fourth most in the NHL.
- Blueshirts defensemen have accounted for 52 assists, tied for the fifth most in the NHL.