Rangers at Penguins: Postgame Notes

ROAD RANGERS - The Rangers earned a win for the fourth time in six games, all coming after trailing in the third period. New York has at least one point in seven of its last nine road games (5-2-2). In the regular season against Pittsburgh, the Blueshirts have victories in seven of their last nine games.

Adam Fox extended his point streak to six games (2G-5A) with a goal and an assist. Fox’s goal was his 19th career game winner, surpassing Ron Greschner (18) for the second most among Rangers defensemen.

J.T. Miller scored twice, including his 250th career goal, for his second consecutive multi- point game. He has recorded eight points (4G-4A) and four multi-point efforts in his seven games with New York. Miller has 14 points (5G-9A) in his last 13 games.

Artemi Panarin notched an assist, giving him points in five of his last seven games (2G- 5A) and nine points in his last nine games (3G-6A).

notched an assist, giving him points in five of his last seven games (2G- 5A) and nine points in his last nine games (3G-6A). Jimmy Vesey scored his 100th career goal as part of a two-point effort (1G-1A).