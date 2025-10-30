Rangers at Oilers: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

On the road this season, the Rangers are 4-1-1 with an 18-11 goal differential. Since the 2021-22 season, on the road, the Rangers lead the NHL in points (215) and are tied for the lead in wins (98). In that same time span, the Rangers are 98-53-19 on the road.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

This season, Adam Fox is tied for second among all NHL defensemen in goals (3) and is tied for fourth in points (9). He leads the Rangers this season in points and assists, and is ranked third on the team in goals.

Fox has one three-point game and three multi-point games this season. His three multi-point games are tied for the second-most among NHL defensemen. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, his five three-point games are tied for third and his 20 multi-point games rank tied for fifth among NHL blueliners.

Fox will be raising money towards the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $6,207 (3G-6A) to the cause. Fox welcomes all Rangers fans to join him in supporting the cause. For more information about Tackle ALS and how you can help, including making a donation, please visit https://tackleals.com/.

He has the fourth most assists (312) and is tied for the fourth-most points (378) among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history. Against Pittsburgh on Oct. 11, Fox scored his 66th career goal, tying Barry Beck for the eighth most goals by a defenseman in Rangers history.

Fox became the ninth different defenseman in NHL history to record four consecutive 50-assist seasons in 2024-25 and became one of eight defensemen in Rangers history to record four or more seasons with 10 or more goals.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Among all goaltenders this season with five or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.25 goals against average is the seventh lowest in the league. His 2.00 goals-against average on the road ranks fifth lowest among all goalies with at least three starts.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin leads all NHL goaltenders with 72 games allowing one or fewer goals.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller’s 118 face-off wins rank fourth in the NHL.

Since Miller’s first game back with the Rangers on Feb. 1, 2025, he is tied for first in assists (26), ranks second in points (41) and is tied for second in goals (15). Since his acquisition, his 14 multi-point games rank first on the team and tied for eighth in the NHL.

This season, Miller ranks first on the Blueshirts in face-off wins and is tied for third in hits (27).

He is the only player in the NHL since the 2021-22 season to have recorded 300 or more points, as well as 700 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 18 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 360 points rank 12th most in the NHL.

Miller was named the 29th captain in franchise history on Sept. 16, 2025.

Among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs since 2024-25, Miller ranks fourth in faceoff percentage.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin notched his 24th career four-point game on Oct. 18 at MTL. Since the 2023-24 season, his six four-point games are tied for fifth most in the NHL and his 22 games with three or more points are tied for fifth most in the NHL.

Going back further, his 24 four-point games since his debut in 2015-16 are the sixth most among all NHL skaters, and his 93 games with three or more points rank fifth most in the NHL. As a Blueshirt, his 17 four-point games are third most in team history.

His 216 points (88G-128A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 128 of 173 games, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (573) and fifth in points (877).

Panarin secured his fifth 80-point season with New York in 2024-25, tying Mark Messier for the most in team history, and his fifth 50-assist season, surpassing Messier and Rod Gilbert for the second most in franchise history.

Since 2024-25, Panarin ranks first in goals (39), points (96), power play points (25) and shots (235), and is tied for first in assists (57) among Rangers skaters, and had at least one point in 51 of his 91 games. His eight power play goals rank second on the team and his four game-winning goals rank third among all active Rangers skaters in that time frame.

He notched his fifth career 30-goal season, and second consecutive during the 2024-25 season. He is the first Ranger since Jaromir Jagr (2005-07) with 30-plus goals and 40-plus assists in back-to-back seasons. His 30-goal seasons are tied for 11th in the NHL since 2015-16.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle’s 43 hits this season rank seventh in the league and since 2024-25, his 344 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.