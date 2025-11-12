Rangers at Lightning: Pregame Notes 

By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers hit the road and head to Tampa Bay to match up against the Lightning on Wednesday evening (7:00 PM ET - TV: TNT/HBO Max - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

Overall, the Blueshirts have wins in five of their last seven games and points in six of their last nine contests (5-3-1).

The Blueshirts are tied for the league lead in road wins (7) and are tied for second in road points (15). Their five road regulation wins are tied for the most among all NHL teams.

New York has allowed the fewest goals against per game (1.89) on the road this season. Overall, the team’s 2.53 goals against per game this season is the fourth fewest in the league.

On the road, the Rangers’ plus-12 goal differential is the second best in the NHL. They have allowed 17 road goals, the fourth fewest allowed this season.

The Blueshirts have allowed 10 goals in the second period, tied for the fewest allowed in the NHL, and 14 in the third, tied for the fifth fewest goals allowed.

The Blueshirts’ 55.4 faceoff win percentage on the road is ranked second in the league and their 53.6 faceoff win percentage overall ranks fourth. Their 178 faceoff wins in the offensive zone this season rank seventh in the NHL.

Rangers goalies have had a combined 2.51 goals against average, the fourth lowest in the league, and a save percentage of .906, the seventh highest in the league.

The Rangers have been leading in games for a 212:13 mark as the visiting team, the sixth highest in the NHL.

This season, the Rangers have allowed 25 goals at 5-on-5, tied for the second fewest in the NHL.

The Blueshirts have held their opponent to one or fewer goals in five games this season, tied for the third most among all teams in the league.

Urho Vaakanainen’s next game will be his 200th career game.

The Rangers’ two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the sixth most in the league. Last season, New York’s 18 shorthanded goals led the NHL.

Thus far this season, the Rangers have the second fewest giveaways (221), and rank third in hits (414) and takeaways (89).

RANGERS AND LIGHTNING CONNECTIONS

Rangers forward J.T. Miller spent parts of two seasons (2017-18 - 2018-19) with Tampa Bay. He skated in 94 games and recorded 23 goals and 42 assists for 65 points.

Rangers forward Taylor Raddysh was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 28th overall, of the 2016 Draft and played parts of his first NHL season with the team in 2021-22. His brother, Darren, is a defenseman for Tampa Bay.

Rangers forward Conor Sheary skated in 62 games across two seasons (2023-24 – 2024-25) for Tampa Bay, collecting four goals and 11 assists for 15 points.

Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan was an assistant coach for parts of two seasons with the Lightning (2007-08 – 2008-09).

Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh skated in 516 games for the Rangers across eight seasons, collecting 51 goals and 187 assists for 238 points.

Lightning associate general manager and director of player personnel Jamie Pushor appeared in seven games for the Rangers during the 2003-04 season.

Lightning assistant coach Jeff Halpern skated in 30 games for the Rangers during the 2012-13 season and tallied one assist.

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 7-1-1 with a 29-17 goal differential. Since the 2021-22 season, on the road, the Rangers lead the NHL in points (221) and are tied for the lead in wins (101).

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox leads the Blueshirts in assists (10), points (13), blocked shots (27) and takeaways (13), and his three goals are tied for fourth on the team. Every time Fox has notched a multi-point game this season, the Rangers have come away with a win (5-0-0). He has recorded two multi-point games and collected five points (5A) in his last eight games.

Fox is tied for second in takeaways (13) and his 407:47 minutes of ice time is the 11th most in the NHL. Among all NHL blueliners this season, he is tied for seventh in points, tied for ninth in goals and tied for 11th in assists. He is one of nine skaters in the NHL with 25+ blocked shots and 10+ takeaways.

He has one three-point game and five multi-point games this season. His five multi-point games are the most on the Rangers and are tied for the second most among all NHL blueliners. On Nov. 10 vs. NSH, Fox registered his 29th career multi-assist period and passed Brad Park (28) for the third most among Rangers defensemen. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, his five three-point games are tied for third and his 22 multi-point games are tied for fourth among NHL defensemen.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox has the fourth most assists (316) and the fourth most points (382). He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points among defensemen in franchise history against Seattle (Nov. 1).

Fox is raising money towards the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $8,299 (3G-10A) to the cause.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad is tied for the lead in goals (5) and ranks fourth on the team in points (9). He has points in two of his last three games (1G-2A). This season, the Rangers have a record of 2-0-0 whenever he has recorded a multi-point game.

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 255 goals and is one goal away from tying Camille Henry (256) for the seventh most goals by a Ranger in franchise history.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in face-off wins (174), second in hits (44), third in shots (44), tied for third in goals (3), tied for fourth in assists (5) and points (8).

Among all skaters in the league with at least 250 faceoffs taken this season, his 59.0 faceoff percentage is tied for fourth in the league and his 174 faceoff wins are the 10th most in the NHL. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller is tied for fifth in faceoff percentage (58.4).

Since Miller’s first game back with the Rangers on Feb. 1, 2025, he ranks second in goals (16), assists (27) and points (43). Since his acquisition, his 14 multi-point games rank first on the team and are tied for 17th in the NHL.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin is tied for first on the Rangers in goals (5), second in points (12) and third in assists (7). He has tallied three multi-point games this season, one four-point game and one three-point game. The Rangers have a record of 3-0-0 every time Panarin has collected multi-points in a game this season.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (575) and fifth in points (882).

Panarin’s 221 points (91G-130A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 130 of 179 games, the sixth most in the NHL.

Since 2024-25, Panarin ranks first in goals (42), points (101), power play points (29) and shots (289), and ranks second in assists (59) among Rangers skaters. He has had at least one point in 63 of his 97 games. His eight power play goals rank second on the team and his five game-winning goals are tied for third among all active Rangers skaters in that time frame.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (59), is tied for the lead in power play goals (2), and is tied for fifth in goals (3) and points (8) this season. He has seven points (2G-5A) through his last eight games. The Rangers’ record every time Cuylle has scored a goal is 4-0-0.

His 59 hits this season are tied for eighth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 360 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Among all goaltenders this season with 10 or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.46 goals against average is the sixth lowest in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (141), is tied for second in shutouts (20), tied for third in save percentage (.916) and ranks fifth in goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 72 games allowing one or fewer goals.

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings | Sunday, November 16 | 7:00PM ET

