Rangers at Lightning: Pregame Notes 

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 7-1-1 with a 29-17 goal differential. Since the 2021-22 season, on the road, the Rangers lead the NHL in points (221) and are tied for the lead in wins (101).

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox leads the Blueshirts in assists (10), points (13), blocked shots (27) and takeaways (13), and his three goals are tied for fourth on the team. Every time Fox has notched a multi-point game this season, the Rangers have come away with a win (5-0-0). He has recorded two multi-point games and collected five points (5A) in his last eight games.

Fox is tied for second in takeaways (13) and his 407:47 minutes of ice time is the 11th most in the NHL. Among all NHL blueliners this season, he is tied for seventh in points, tied for ninth in goals and tied for 11th in assists. He is one of nine skaters in the NHL with 25+ blocked shots and 10+ takeaways.

He has one three-point game and five multi-point games this season. His five multi-point games are the most on the Rangers and are tied for the second most among all NHL blueliners. On Nov. 10 vs. NSH, Fox registered his 29th career multi-assist period and passed Brad Park (28) for the third most among Rangers defensemen. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, his five three-point games are tied for third and his 22 multi-point games are tied for fourth among NHL defensemen.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox has the fourth most assists (316) and the fourth most points (382). He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points among defensemen in franchise history against Seattle (Nov. 1).

Fox is raising money towards the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $8,299 (3G-10A) to the cause.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad is tied for the lead in goals (5) and ranks fourth on the team in points (9). He has points in two of his last three games (1G-2A). This season, the Rangers have a record of 2-0-0 whenever he has recorded a multi-point game.

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 255 goals and is one goal away from tying Camille Henry (256) for the seventh most goals by a Ranger in franchise history.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in face-off wins (174), second in hits (44), third in shots (44), tied for third in goals (3), tied for fourth in assists (5) and points (8).

Among all skaters in the league with at least 250 faceoffs taken this season, his 59.0 faceoff percentage is tied for fourth in the league and his 174 faceoff wins are the 10th most in the NHL. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller is tied for fifth in faceoff percentage (58.4).

Since Miller’s first game back with the Rangers on Feb. 1, 2025, he ranks second in goals (16), assists (27) and points (43). Since his acquisition, his 14 multi-point games rank first on the team and are tied for 17th in the NHL.

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin is tied for first on the Rangers in goals (5), second in points (12) and third in assists (7). He has tallied three multi-point games this season, one four-point game and one three-point game. The Rangers have a record of 3-0-0 every time Panarin has collected multi-points in a game this season.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (575) and fifth in points (882).

Panarin’s 221 points (91G-130A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 130 of 179 games, the sixth most in the NHL.

Since 2024-25, Panarin ranks first in goals (42), points (101), power play points (29) and shots (289), and ranks second in assists (59) among Rangers skaters. He has had at least one point in 63 of his 97 games. His eight power play goals rank second on the team and his five game-winning goals are tied for third among all active Rangers skaters in that time frame.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (59), is tied for the lead in power play goals (2), and is tied for fifth in goals (3) and points (8) this season. He has seven points (2G-5A) through his last eight games. The Rangers’ record every time Cuylle has scored a goal is 4-0-0.

His 59 hits this season are tied for eighth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 360 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Among all goaltenders this season with 10 or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.46 goals against average is the sixth lowest in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (141), is tied for second in shutouts (20), tied for third in save percentage (.916) and ranks fifth in goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 72 games allowing one or fewer goals.