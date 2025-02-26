Rangers at Islanders: Postgame Notes 

ISLAND TIME - The Rangers earned their second consecutive win and fifth win in seven games. New York has at least one point in eight of its last 10 road games (6-2-2). Against the Islanders, the Blueshirts have won six of their last seven contests dating back to Dec. 22, 2022 and have scored five or more goals in five of the seven games.

Jonny Brodzinski tallied his first career multi-goal game and first career three-point game (2G-1A). Brodzinski has four points in his last five games (2G-2A).

Urho Vaakanainen recorded the first three-point game of his career (1G-2A). He has four points in his last four contests (2G-2A).

With 19 points (2G-17A), Ryan Lindgren has established a single-season career high in points. Lindgren has six assists/points in his last five games.

Adam Fox extended his point streak to eight games with his 43rd assist of the season and has 12 points (3G-9A) in his last 12 games. Fox's 43 assists rank third among NHL defensemen and he is two helpers away from 300 in his career.

J.T. Miller scored for a second straight game, giving him nine points (5G-4A) in eight games with the Blueshirts, including four multi-point games. He has 15 points (6G-9A) in his last 14 games.

(6G-9A) in his last 14 games.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 of 37 shots for his 20th win of the season. Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals in 10 of 20 wins and two or fewer goals in 17 of 20 wins.

Brennan Othmann made his season debut, recording a plus-3 in 12:02 of ice time.