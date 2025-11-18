Rangers at Golden Knights: Pregame Notes

By New York Rangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers hit the road for a three-game, west coast swing and face the Golden Knights on Tuesday night (7:00 PM PT/10:00 ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

The Blueshirts are tied for the league lead in road wins (9) and rank second in road points (19). Their six regulation wins are the most among all NHL teams.

The Rangers’ 19 points through their first 11 road games are the most in franchise history. The last team to have 19+ points through their first 11 road games were the Los Angeles Kings in 2023-24 (22 PTS).

On the road, New York has six-straight wins, tied for the longest active winning streak in the NHL. Their six-game win streak on the road is tied for the fourth longest streak in franchise history, and the longest of the sort since the 2019-20 season.

Overall, the Rangers have wins in seven of their last 10 games and points in eight of their last 12 contests (7-4-1).

New York has allowed the fewest goals against per game (1.91) on the road and overall, their 2.45 goals against per game is the second fewest in the league this season.

On the road this season, the Blueshirts’ plus-16 goal differential is best in the NHL and their 21 goals allowed are the second fewest in the league. The Rangers have allowed 28 goals at 5-on-5, the third fewest in the NHL.

The Rangers have allowed 12 goals in the second period, tied for the fewest allowed in the NHL, and 15 in the third, tied for the fifth fewest goals allowed. Overall, the Blueshirts have allowed 49 goals this season, the sixth fewest in the league.

The Blueshirts’ 54.6 faceoff win percentage on the road is ranked fourth in the league. Their 203 faceoff wins in the defensive zone rank seventh in the NHL.

Rangers goalies have had a combined 2.42 goals against average, the second lowest in the league, and a save percentage of .913, the third highest in the league.

New York has been leading in games for a 280:42 mark as the visiting team, the third highest in the NHL. Their nine wins having scored the first goal of the game are tied for the most in the league and they have a 9-1-0 record when doing so.

New York is one of five teams this season to have allowed one or fewer goals in six or more games (COL- 8, WSH - 7, PIT/SEA - 6) and are one of five teams to post multiple shutouts (DAL, LAK, MIN & PIT).

The Rangers’ two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the eighth most in the league. Last season, New York’s 18 shorthanded goals led the NHL.

Thus far this season, the Rangers rank third in hits (492) and takeaways (101), and are tied for the third fewest giveaways (274).

RANGERS AND GOLDEN KNIGHTS CONNECTIONS

Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick finished his 2022-23 season with Vegas, posting a 5-2-2 record in 10 appearances and earning his third Stanley Cup championship.

Vegas forward Reilly Smith skated in 58 games with New York during the 2024-25 season, collecting 29 points (10G-19A).

Vegas forward Brett Howden played parts of three seasons with the Rangers (2018-19 – 2020-21).

Vegas President of Hockey Operations George McPhee began his NHL career with the Rangers and played parts of four seasons with the Blueshirts (1983-84 – 1986-87).

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 9-1-1 with a 37-21 goal differential.

Since the 2021-22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road wins (103) and road points (225).

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin ranks first on the Rangers in points (18), is tied for first in assists (13), tied for third in goals (5) and has collected 11 points through his last six games (3G-8A). He has four multi-point games, two four point games and one three-point game. His two four-point games are tied for the league lead.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (581) and fifth in points (888).

Panarin’s 227 points (91G-136A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 133 of 182 games, tied for the fifth most in the NHL.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox leads the Blueshirts in blocked shots (32) and takeaways (14), is tied for the lead in assists (13) and ranks second in points (16). He has recorded four multi-point games and collected nine points (9A) in his last 10 games.

Among all NHL blueliners this season, he is tied for third in takeaways, tied for fifth in points, tied for seventh in assists and tied for 12th in goals. He is one of six skaters in the NHL with 30+ blocked shots, 10+ takeaways and 10+ hits.

Fox has the fourth most assists (319) and fourth most points (385), among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history. He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points among defensemen in franchise history against Seattle (Nov. 1).

He leads the Rangers in multi-point games (6) and ranks second among NHL blueliners. On Nov. 10 vs. NSH, Fox registered his 29th career multi-assist period and passed Brad Park (28) for the third most among Rangers defensemen. Since 2024- 25, he is tied for fourth in three-point games (5) and multi-point games (23) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money towards the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $9,868 (3G-13A) to the cause.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded four points (2G-2A) and two multi-point games in his last four contests since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury.

Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks third in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.8) and his 958 overall wins are tied for sixth among skaters who’ve taken 1,000 or more faceoffs.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in goals (7) and power play goals (4), is tied for third on the team in points (12) and tied for fourth in assists (5). He has tallied a power play goal in each of his last two games and has points in five of his last six games (3G-3A).

Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 11 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 24 power play points rank second. His 124 career power play goals are the sixth most power-play goals by a Swedish player in NHL history.

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 257 goals, the seventh most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. On Nov. 15 at CBJ, he notched his 600th career point as a Ranger, the eighth most in franchise history.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in face-off wins (192), second in hits (50), third in shots (48), tied for fourth in assists (5), tied for fifth in goals (4) and ranks sixth in points (9). He notched his first game-winning shootout goal of the season and sixth game deciding goal of his career on Nov. 15 at CBJ.

Among all skaters in the league with at least 300 faceoffs taken this season, his 58.0 faceoff percentage is tied for fourth in the league and his 192 faceoff wins are tied for 10th in the NHL. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks sixth in faceoff percentage (58.2).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (72), ranks second in goals (6) and power play goals (3), ranks fifth in points (10), and has 10 points (4G-6A) through his last 11 games. The Rangers’ record every time Cuylle has scored a goal is 5-0-0.

His 72 hits this season rank fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 373 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Among all goaltenders this season with 10 or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.39 goals against average is the fourth lowest in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (143), is tied for second in shutouts (20) and save percentage (.917) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.50). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 73 games allowing one or fewer goals.

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues | Monday, November 24 | 7:00 PM ET

