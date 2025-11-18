Rangers at Golden Knights: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers hit the road for a three-game, west coast swing and face the Golden Knights on Tuesday night (7:00 PM PT/10:00 ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

The Blueshirts are tied for the league lead in road wins (9) and rank second in road points (19). Their six regulation wins are the most among all NHL teams.

The Rangers’ 19 points through their first 11 road games are the most in franchise history. The last team to have 19+ points through their first 11 road games were the Los Angeles Kings in 2023-24 (22 PTS).

On the road, New York has six-straight wins, tied for the longest active winning streak in the NHL. Their six-game win streak on the road is tied for the fourth longest streak in franchise history, and the longest of the sort since the 2019-20 season.

Overall, the Rangers have wins in seven of their last 10 games and points in eight of their last 12 contests (7-4-1).

New York has allowed the fewest goals against per game (1.91) on the road and overall, their 2.45 goals against per game is the second fewest in the league this season.

On the road this season, the Blueshirts’ plus-16 goal differential is best in the NHL and their 21 goals allowed are the second fewest in the league. The Rangers have allowed 28 goals at 5-on-5, the third fewest in the NHL.

The Rangers have allowed 12 goals in the second period, tied for the fewest allowed in the NHL, and 15 in the third, tied for the fifth fewest goals allowed. Overall, the Blueshirts have allowed 49 goals this season, the sixth fewest in the league.

The Blueshirts’ 54.6 faceoff win percentage on the road is ranked fourth in the league. Their 203 faceoff wins in the defensive zone rank seventh in the NHL.

Rangers goalies have had a combined 2.42 goals against average, the second lowest in the league, and a save percentage of .913, the third highest in the league.

New York has been leading in games for a 280:42 mark as the visiting team, the third highest in the NHL. Their nine wins having scored the first goal of the game are tied for the most in the league and they have a 9-1-0 record when doing so.

New York is one of five teams this season to have allowed one or fewer goals in six or more games (COL- 8, WSH - 7, PIT/SEA - 6) and are one of five teams to post multiple shutouts (DAL, LAK, MIN & PIT).

The Rangers’ two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the eighth most in the league. Last season, New York’s 18 shorthanded goals led the NHL.

Thus far this season, the Rangers rank third in hits (492) and takeaways (101), and are tied for the third fewest giveaways (274).