Rangers at Devils: Pregame Notes

NEWBIES

This summer, the Rangers signed defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, forward Taylor Raddysh, defenseman Derrick Pouliot, forward Justin Dowling and forward Trey Fix-Wolansky. The Rangers also acquired forward Carey Terrance in a trade with Anaheim and defenseman Scott Morrow in a trade with Carolina.

Gavrikov, 29, recorded five goals and 25 assists for 30 points in a career-high 82 games for the Los Angeles Kings last season. He has compiled 29 goals and 106 assists for 135 points in 435 career NHL games between the Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Raddysh, 27, skated in 80 games for the Washington Capitals in 2024-25, recording seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points. He has skated in 305 career NHL games over parts of four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, and Capitals, registering 43 goals and 57 assists for 100 points, along with 66 penalty minutes.

Pouliot, 31, collected seven goals and 46 assists for 53 points in 70 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2024-25. In 226 career NHL games over parts of nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken, San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars, he has registered eight goals and 46 assists for 54 points, along with 91 penalty minutes.

Dowling, 34, skated in 52 games with the New Jersey Devils this past season, registering two goals and five assists for seven points, along with six penalty minutes. He has compiled nine goals and 17 assists for 26 points, along with 24 penalty minutes, in 152 career games over parts of seven seasons with the Devils, Dallas Stars and Vancouver Canucks.

Fix-Wolansky, 26, skated in 65 games with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2024-25, registering 26 goals and 34 assists for 60 points, along with 73 penalty minutes. In 26 career NHL games over parts of three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets (2021-22 – 2023-24), he has tallied six points (4G-2A).

Terrance, 20, captained the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season, registering 20 goals and 19 assists for 39 points in 45 games. In 230 games across four seasons with Erie, he accumulated 89 goals and 73 assists for 162 points.

Morrow, 22, recorded one goal and five assists for six points in 14 games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season. He played three years of collegiate hockey for the University of Massachusetts and registered 28 goals and 66 assists for 94 points in 109 games.