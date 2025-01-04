- Filip Chytil recorded a point in a third-straight contest (2G-1A) with his eighth goal of the season.
- Chris Kreider extended his point streak to a season-long three games (2G-1A) with his 13th goal of the season. Kreider has points in four of his last six games (3G-1A).
- Mika Zibanejad netted a goal for a second-straight game, surpassing Ulf Dahlen (301) for seventh place on NHL’s all-time list among Swedish players.
- Urho Vaakanainen tallied his first point as a Ranger with an assist.
Rangers at Capitals: Postgame Notes
