Rangers at Capitals: Postgame Notes

  • Filip Chytil recorded a point in a third-straight contest (2G-1A) with his eighth goal of the season.
  • Chris Kreider extended his point streak to a season-long three games (2G-1A) with his 13th goal of the season. Kreider has points in four of his last six games (3G-1A).
  • Mika Zibanejad netted a goal for a second-straight game, surpassing Ulf Dahlen (301) for seventh place on NHL’s all-time list among Swedish players.
  • Urho Vaakanainen tallied his first point as a Ranger with an assist.

