Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

WRAP ON ROAD - The Rangers completed the three-game road trip with a 2-1-0 mark and improved to 8-3-3 in their last 14 road games. New York has earned at least one point in six of its last eight games.
NO GOALS GIVEN - As a team, the Blueshirts posted their eighth shutout of the season, tied for the most in the NHL.
- Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to eight games (6G-6A), matching his longest of the season (also 8 GP from Oct. 9-26). Panarin notched his fifth 70-point season with the Rangers, tying Mika Zibanejad and Mark Messier for the fifth most in franchise history.
- Vincent Trocheck scored twice for three goals in his last two games and 20 on the season. Trocheck has 12 points in his last 15 games (4G-8A). Trocheck’s second goal was
the 14th shorthanded goal by New York this season, the most in the NHL. It is Trocheck’s seventh 20-goal season of his career.
- Igor Shesterkin posted his fifth shutout of the season and 20th of his career. This season, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals in 12 of 23 wins and two or fewer goals in 20 of 23 wins. Shesterkin notched his 158th career win, surpassing Dave Kerr for the sixth most in Rangers history.
- Mika Zibanejad tallied an assist, giving him points in four of his last five games and 10 of his last 13 games (5G-9A). Zibanejad’s 20 points since Feb. 1 are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.
- Alexis Lafreniere notched a goal and an assist. The Rangers have posted a 67-11-4 record in the 82 regular season games where Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.