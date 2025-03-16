Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

240315POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

WRAP ON ROAD - The Rangers completed the three-game road trip with a 2-1-0 mark and improved to 8-3-3 in their last 14 road games. New York has earned at least one point in six of its last eight games.

NO GOALS GIVEN - As a team, the Blueshirts posted their eighth shutout of the season, tied for the most in the NHL.

  • Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to eight games (6G-6A), matching his longest of the season (also 8 GP from Oct. 9-26). Panarin notched his fifth 70-point season with the Rangers, tying Mika Zibanejad and Mark Messier for the fifth most in franchise history.
  • Vincent Trocheck scored twice for three goals in his last two games and 20 on the season. Trocheck has 12 points in his last 15 games (4G-8A). Trocheck’s second goal was
    the 14th shorthanded goal by New York this season, the most in the NHL. It is Trocheck’s seventh 20-goal season of his career.
  • Igor Shesterkin posted his fifth shutout of the season and 20th of his career. This season, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals in 12 of 23 wins and two or fewer goals in 20 of 23 wins. Shesterkin notched his 158th career win, surpassing Dave Kerr for the sixth most in Rangers history.
  • Mika Zibanejad tallied an assist, giving him points in four of his last five games and 10 of his last 13 games (5G-9A). Zibanejad’s 20 points since Feb. 1 are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.
  • Alexis Lafreniere notched a goal and an assist. The Rangers have posted a 67-11-4 record in the 82 regular season games where Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

NYR at CBJ | Recap

News Feed

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Wild: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Wild: Pregame Notes

Rangers Agree to Terms with Jonathan Quick

Rangers at Jets: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Jets: Pregame Notes

On The Road in Ottawa

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Senators: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Senators: Pregame Notes

Rangers Acquire Nicolas Aube-Kubel in Exchange for Erik Brannstrom

Rangers Agree to Terms with Urho Vaakanainen

Rangers Acquire Carson Soucy in Exchange for a Third-Round Pick

Rangers Acquire Brendan Brisson and a Third-Round Pick in Exchange for Reilly Smith

Rangers vs. Capitals: Postgame Notes 

Rangers vs. Capitals: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Islanders: Postgame Notes