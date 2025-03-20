Rangers Announce Celebration of Centennial Year and Unveil Commemorative Centennial Logo

The New York Rangers today unveiled their Centennial Year logo and have announced that the organization’s 100th year will be celebrated throughout the entirety of the 2025-26 regular season.

The distinctive logo celebrates the franchise’s rich history by combining several elements from the team’s 100 years including:

The outline of the shield is the original 1926 Rangers crest

A dark royal blue is reflective of the color pallet from Rangers shields from 1948-1976

Iconic Rangers jersey elements are used as the numbers for the bold 100, complemented by the classic red and white piping

Inside the overall logo sits the current Rangers shield shape updated with typography and a shade of blue from the original 1926 shield

“The New York Rangers are one of the premier franchises, not just in the National Hockey League, but in all of professional sports,” Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury said. “Growing up as a Rangers fan – and then having the privilege of playing for the team and working in the front office – I’ve experienced how special it is to wear that iconic jersey and why it means more to have the honor of being associated with the Rangers crest. As we approach our Centennial year, we are proud and excited about the opportunity to honor our legacy with our fans.”

“As an organization, we couldn’t be more excited for all of the plans that are in the works to celebrate the Rangers Centennial year throughout the 2025-26 season,” MSG Sports Chief Operating Officer Jamaal Lesane said. “The unveiling of the Centennial year logo is just the first step in what we believe will be an incredible year of honoring this historic franchise that our fans and community are going to enjoy, both on-and-off the ice.”

Please visit newyorkrangers.com/100 throughout the year as the Rangers will continue to announce additional programming and initiatives around the Centennial milestone.