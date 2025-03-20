Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has a point streak of 10 games (7G-7A), his fifth career point streak of double digits and his most since a 13-game stretch from Mar. 21-Apr. 15, 2024. Panarin has 23 points in his last 21 games (10G-13A) and 34 points (14G-20A) in his last 30 games. He also has a home point streak of six games.

Since March 1, Panarin's 14 points rank second most in the NHL.

Panarin notched his fifth career 30-goal season and second consecutive. He is the first Ranger since Jaromir Jagr (2005- 07) with 30-plus goals and 40-plus assists in back-to-back seasons. His five 30-goal seasons rank tied for 10th in the NHL since 2015-16.

Panarin has also notched his fifth 70-point season with the Rangers, tying Mika Zibanejad and Mark Messier for the fifth most in franchise history. He has reached the 40-assist mark for the 10th consecutive campaign, the most among active players and tied for the sixth most consecutive by an undrafted player in NHL history.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (30), points (73), power play goals (8), power play points (22) and shots (203).

Panarin has at least one point in 49 of his 67 games (73.1%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 116 of 151 games, tied for the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 193 points (79G-114A) rank tied for fifth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (559) and fifth most points in the NHL (853).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has points in four-straight games (1G-3A), tied for the longest point streak of his career. He has 11 points over his last 15 games (5G-6A), including eight points (3G-5A) in his last 11 games. Cuylle ranks tied for third on the Rangers in goals (18).

Cuylle's 253 hits are the second most in the NHL.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has points in 10 of his last 14 games (5G-9A) and 18 points (7G-11A) in 19 games with the Blueshirts, including six multi-point games.

Since his first game with New York, he ranks second on the team in goals, tied for second in assists and third in points. His 53 hits rank third on the team since his acquisition.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 337 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has points in four of his last seven games (2G-3A), 10 of his last 15 games (5G-9A), and 22 points in his last 24 games (7G-15A).

Since, February 1, Zibanejad ranks tied for 11th in the NHL in points (20) and tied for 10th in assists (14).

Since the 2019-20 season, in the month of March, Zibanejad ranks sixth in goals (40) and seventh in points (84).

When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 9-4-2 and 9-2-0 when has multiple points.

Zibanejad's 245 goals are the 10th most in franchise history and one shy of tying Steve Vickers for the ninth most. Zibanejad’s 106 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank tied for fourth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has recorded in seven of his last nine games (2G-6A) and has 12 points (3G-9A) in his last 14 games.

With one more assists, Fox would reach the 300 assist mark. If Fox records the assist in career game no. 419, he would tie Ray Bourque for the seventh fastest defensemen in NHL history to reach the milestone behind Bobby Orr (346 GP), Brian Leetch (368 GP), Quinn Hughes (376 GP), Paul Coffey (377 GP), Cale Makar (378 GP) and Gary Suter (400 GP).

Fox has recorded the fifth 40-assist season of his career, tying James Patrick for the second most in team history among defensemen. Fox became the fifth skater – and first defenseman – to record five straight 40-assist seasons with the Rangers and became the fourth U.S-born defenseman in NHL history to post a run of that length.

SHESTY'S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has backstopped the Rangers to points in four of his last seven games and seven of his last 11. This season, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals in 12 of 23 wins and two or fewer goals in 20 of 23 wins.

Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his last five starts.

Since 2021-22, Shesterkin ranks tied for third in wins (132), third in save percentage (.918) and fourth in GAA (2.47). Shesterkin has 158 career wins, the sixth most in Rangers history.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Among skaters who've taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Vincent Trocheck ranks second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.0) and overall his 771 faceoff wins rank third in the league.

He has points in three of his last four games and seven points in his last seven games (3G-4A). Going back further, he has 14 points in his last 17 games (5G-9A) and 16 points in his last 21 games (6G-10A).

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks second in goals (20), fourth in points (46) and assists (26). His 171 shots are the second most on the team. It is Trocheck’s seventh 20-goal season of his career.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:16).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider sits one power play goal away from setting the franchise record and surpassing Camille Henry's 116.

He ranks third on the Rangers with 18 goals this season, with six of his 18 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 13 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 13 career shorthanded goals are fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.