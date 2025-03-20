Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • Against the Maple Leafs, the Rangers have points in three of their last four games (2-1-1) and seven of their last 11 matchups (5-4-2).
  • Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank third in the NHL in goals scored (103) and have scored three or more goals in 21 of their last 33 games, including 15 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in 13 of its last 21 games, including six of its last 10 games.
  • The Rangers have posted eight shutouts this season as a team, tied for the most in the NHL. The team's .901 save percentage ranks ninth in the NHL.
  • Since J.T. Miller's first game with New York (Feb. 1), he, Will Cuylle and Vincent Trocheck are three of six players in the NHL with 10+ points and 45+ hits.
  • The Blueshirts lead the NHL in shorthanded goals with 14.
  • The Rangers have had 26 different players score a goal this season, tied for the third most in the NHL and six players with 15 or more goals, tied for the fifth most in NHL.
  • New York defensemen have accumulated 121 assists this season, tied for the fifth most in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in total hits (1724).
  • The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.6) and have been 50 percent or better in 50 of 69 games this season (72.5 percent), including 20 of their last 25 games.
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 21-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 28-4-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 28 of 33 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 66-4-0 record in 70 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).

RANGERS AND MAPLE LEAFS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers skaters Sam Carrick, Will Cuylle, Brennan Othmann and Calvin de Haan are natives of Ontario.
  • Rangers forward Sam Carrick was drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2010 and played his first two NHL seasons with the team (2014-15, 2015-16).
  • Rangers assistant coach Michael Peca played for the Maple Leafs for one season (2006-07).
  • Rangers associate coach Phil Housley played his final NHL game with the Maple Leafs in the 2002-03 season.
  • Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan played two seasons with the Rangers (2006-07 and 2007-08).
  • Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is the son of former Ranger Michael Nylander, who played two seasons with the Blueshirts (2005-06 and 2006-07).

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has a point streak of 10 games (7G-7A), his fifth career point streak of double digits and his most since a 13-game stretch from Mar. 21-Apr. 15, 2024. Panarin has 23 points in his last 21 games (10G-13A) and 34 points (14G-20A) in his last 30 games. He also has a home point streak of six games.

Since March 1, Panarin's 14 points rank second most in the NHL.

Panarin notched his fifth career 30-goal season and second consecutive. He is the first Ranger since Jaromir Jagr (2005- 07) with 30-plus goals and 40-plus assists in back-to-back seasons. His five 30-goal seasons rank tied for 10th in the NHL since 2015-16.

Panarin has also notched his fifth 70-point season with the Rangers, tying Mika Zibanejad and Mark Messier for the fifth most in franchise history. He has reached the 40-assist mark for the 10th consecutive campaign, the most among active players and tied for the sixth most consecutive by an undrafted player in NHL history.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (30), points (73), power play goals (8), power play points (22) and shots (203).

Panarin has at least one point in 49 of his 67 games (73.1%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 116 of 151 games, tied for the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 193 points (79G-114A) rank tied for fifth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (559) and fifth most points in the NHL (853).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has points in four-straight games (1G-3A), tied for the longest point streak of his career. He has 11 points over his last 15 games (5G-6A), including eight points (3G-5A) in his last 11 games. Cuylle ranks tied for third on the Rangers in goals (18).

Cuylle's 253 hits are the second most in the NHL.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has points in 10 of his last 14 games (5G-9A) and 18 points (7G-11A) in 19 games with the Blueshirts, including six multi-point games.

Since his first game with New York, he ranks second on the team in goals, tied for second in assists and third in points. His 53 hits rank third on the team since his acquisition.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 337 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has points in four of his last seven games (2G-3A), 10 of his last 15 games (5G-9A), and 22 points in his last 24 games (7G-15A).

Since, February 1, Zibanejad ranks tied for 11th in the NHL in points (20) and tied for 10th in assists (14).
Since the 2019-20 season, in the month of March, Zibanejad ranks sixth in goals (40) and seventh in points (84).

When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 9-4-2 and 9-2-0 when has multiple points.

Zibanejad's 245 goals are the 10th most in franchise history and one shy of tying Steve Vickers for the ninth most. Zibanejad’s 106 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank tied for fourth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has recorded in seven of his last nine games (2G-6A) and has 12 points (3G-9A) in his last 14 games.

With one more assists, Fox would reach the 300 assist mark. If Fox records the assist in career game no. 419, he would tie Ray Bourque for the seventh fastest defensemen in NHL history to reach the milestone behind Bobby Orr (346 GP), Brian Leetch (368 GP), Quinn Hughes (376 GP), Paul Coffey (377 GP), Cale Makar (378 GP) and Gary Suter (400 GP).

Fox has recorded the fifth 40-assist season of his career, tying James Patrick for the second most in team history among defensemen. Fox became the fifth skater – and first defenseman – to record five straight 40-assist seasons with the Rangers and became the fourth U.S-born defenseman in NHL history to post a run of that length.

SHESTY'S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has backstopped the Rangers to points in four of his last seven games and seven of his last 11. This season, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals in 12 of 23 wins and two or fewer goals in 20 of 23 wins.

Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his last five starts.
Since 2021-22, Shesterkin ranks tied for third in wins (132), third in save percentage (.918) and fourth in GAA (2.47). Shesterkin has 158 career wins, the sixth most in Rangers history.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Among skaters who've taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Vincent Trocheck ranks second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.0) and overall his 771 faceoff wins rank third in the league.

He has points in three of his last four games and seven points in his last seven games (3G-4A). Going back further, he has 14 points in his last 17 games (5G-9A) and 16 points in his last 21 games (6G-10A).

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks second in goals (20), fourth in points (46) and assists (26). His 171 shots are the second most on the team. It is Trocheck’s seventh 20-goal season of his career.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:16).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider sits one power play goal away from setting the franchise record and surpassing Camille Henry's 116.

He ranks third on the Rangers with 18 goals this season, with six of his 18 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 13 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 13 career shorthanded goals are fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • K’Andre Miller’s 43 takeaways are the sixth most among NHL defensemen. He is one of two players (Weegar) in the NHL with 80 or more hits and 40 or more takeaways.
  • Braden Schneider is one of seven NHL players with 115+ hits and 120+ blocked shots and the only one who averages 18 minutes or less of ice time per game.
  • The Rangers have posted a 67-11-4 record in the 82 regular season games where Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.

