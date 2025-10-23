Rangers Agree to Terms with Nathan Aspinall

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Nathan Aspinall on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Aspinall, 19, has skated in six games this season with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), recording six goals and four assists for 10 points. He currently leads the Firebirds in goals and points.

Last season, the 6-7, 194 pound forward notched a career-high 30 assists and 47 points in 62 games with the Firebirds. He ranked second on the team in power play goals (4), third in points (47), and fourth in goals (17) and assists. At the conclusion of his OHL season, he appeared in five games for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an Amateur Tryout (ATO).

Across four seasons with Flint, the Markham, Ontario native has collected 42 goals and 53 assists for 95 points. He posted an OHL career-high in games played (65) and goals (18) during the 2023-24 season with Flint.

Aspinall was selected by the Blueshirts in the fifth round, 159th overall, of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.