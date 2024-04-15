Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Senators 

ROLLING RANGERS

The Rangers have clinched a playoff berth for the 63rd time in franchise history and third-straight season by way of being at the top of the NHL in multiple categories since the beginning of the season and especially the All-Star break.

The Blueshirts became the first team in the NHL to clinch a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the first team to reach the 100-point plateau. With a win in their 72nd game, the Rangers surpassed the 100-point threshold in the second fewest games (1971-72 - 67 GP) in team history.

The Rangers have the second most points in franchise history.

PANARIN KEEPING IT 100

Artemi Panarin has recorded 118 points (48G-70A) in 81 games, the second most in a single season for a Ranger behind Jaromir Jagr’s 123 in 2005-06. He is the second player (Brian Leetch - 3x) to record multiple 70-assist seasons with the Rangers.

He has points in 12-straight games (10G-14A) and in his last 27 games, he has 49 points (15G-334A), 13 games with 2+ points and nine games with 3+ points.

Panarin has notched a point in 66 of his 81 games this year, establishing the franchise record for the most games with a point.

Panarin ranks among the NHL’s best in multiple categories.

His 14 games of three or more points are tied with Rod Gilbert (1974-75) and Vic Hadfield (1971-72) for the third most in a season in Rangers history.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has collected a career-high 16 goals, and 55 assists for 71 points in 71 games this season. It is the most goals by a Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch in 2000-01 (21). He also joins Leetch (7x) as the only Rangers blueliners to have three or more seasons with 70-plus points.

Among NHL defensemen, he ranks sixth in points, seventh in goals and tied for seventh in assists.

Fox has points in 14 of his last 17 games (6G-14A) and has multiple points in five of his last 12 contests. He has 31 points (8G-23A) in his last 28 games and 33 points (8G-25A) in his last 30 games.

Prior to the game on Apr. 11, Fox was named the recipient of the third annual Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” Award, given to the Rangers player “who best honors Rod’s legacy by exemplifying leadership qualities both on and off the ice, and making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.”

Fox recorded his 300th career point on Mar. 30 in Arizona, in his 349th career NHL game. He is one of 13 defensemen in NHL history to reach the feat in fewer than 350 games with only Brian Leetch (295 GP) being the other to do so with the Rangers.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

Igor Shesterkin has wins in six of his last eight starts and 35 victories on the year.

In his last 21 games (since Feb. 12), Shesterkin has posted a 15-5-1 record and three shutouts.

Shesterkin has posted his third consecutive 30-win season (30-15-2). Only two other goaltenders in franchise history have had three 30-win campaigns in their career: Henrik Lundqvist (11) and Ed Giacomin (5).

Jonathan Quick has won five of his last six games and nine of his last 11 starts. He holds a 18-6-2 record in his first season with the Blueshirts and on Friday was named the team’s nominee for the Masterton Trophy, awarded for perseverance & dedication to the sport of hockey.

On Mar. 30 in Arizona, Quick became the all-time wins leader among American-born goaltenders, surpassing Ryan Miller.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider has points in five of his last six games (4G-2A) and seven of his last nine contests (6G-2A). He has goals in four of his last six games and six of his last nine games.

With 39 goals, Kreider is one away from notching the second 40-goal season of his career. Only Mike Gartner (3x), Marian Gaborik (2x), and Jean Ratelle (2x) have multiple 40-goal seasons with the Rangers.

On Mar. 30 in Arizona, he scored his 300th career goal, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach the feat (Rod Gilbert - 406, Jean Ratelle - 336).

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 127 goals rank sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 52 power play goals rank third.

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Rod Gilbert (108) for the second most power play goals in franchise history.

Played in his 800th career game on Mar. 16, becoming the 10th skater in franchise history to reach the number

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)

Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Alexis Lafreniere has points in nine of his last 15 games (9G-8A) and 24 points in his last 27 games (12G-12A). The Blueshirts are 20-1-1 when he scores a goal this season.

On the Rangers, he ranks second in even strength goals (25) and third in even strength points (50).

With 27 goals and 29 assists, Lafreniere is the first Rangers skater aged 22 or younger since Tony Amonte (1992-93) to have 25-plus goals and 25-plus assists in a single season.

Lafreniere was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending March 31. Lafrenière topped the NHL with five goals and ranked third with seven points (5G-2A) in three games.