Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Kraken

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers conclude their season series against Seattle with a Tuesday night affair at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). After tonight, the Rangers will play five of their next six games on the road.
  • New York’s 27 wins rank tied for fourth in the NHL.
  • At home this season, the Rangers are 14-6-0 for 28 points and have a 8-4-0 record in their last 12 home contests. Their 14 home wins rank tied for fourth in the league.
  • Against the Western Conference, the Blueshirts are 12-5-1 and 7-2-0 against Pacific Division teams.
  • All-time against the Kraken, the Rangers are 4-0-1 for nine points and have outscored them 18-10.
  • Prior to the game on Sunday, Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette was named one of four head coaches for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Laviolette becomes the 12th head coach in NHL history to appear in four or more All-Star Games (2024 - NYR, 2018 - NSH, 2015 - NSH, 2011 - PHI).
  • In the last 10 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (15 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (14 pts) have recorded a combined 29 points (14G-15A).
  • The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in 12 of their last 17 games. New York has the NHL’s second best power play percentage (28.2) and the fourth most power play goals in the league (37).
  • The Rangers’ 54.3 faceoff percentage is the second highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
  • New York has accumulated 102 points from defensemen this season, tied for the sixth most in the NHL.
  • When scoring four-plus goals, the Blueshirts are 16-0-1 and 19-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.
  • In one-goal games, the Rangers are 12-3-2 with their 12 such wins ranking tied for third in the NHL.

RANGERS AND KRAKEN CONNECTIONS

  • Kraken defenseman Brian Dumoulin played at Boston College with Chris Kreider, winning two NCAA championships together (2010, 2012).
  • Kraken forward Brandon Tanev began his career in Winnipeg with the Jets from 2015-16 – 2018-19, overlapping with both Blake Wheeler and Jacob Trouba

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin registered his 400th point with the Blueshirts on Sunday afternoon, becoming the 19th player to reach the feat in franchise history and fastest to do so (310 GP).

Panarin has points in 10 of his last 11 games (10G-6A), 15 of his last 17 games (11G-11A) and in 20 of his last 24 games (17G-16A).

Panarin ranks among the NHL’s best in a multitude of categories.

He has notched a point in 35 of his 42 games this year, the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (MacKinnon leads with 35).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has 13 points (5G-8A) in his last eight games, 17 points in his last 14 games (7G-10A), and 40 points (12G-28A) in his past 36 games. Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 13 points rank tied for fifth in the NHL.

Trocheck’s 11 multi-point games are the second most on the Blueshirts and the team is 9-1-1 when he record multiple points.

In the NHL, Trocheck ranks tied for fourth in primary assists with 23.

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 40 or more points and 50 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 600 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (62.0).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has points three of his last five games (1G-2A), 10 of his last 12 games (4G-9A) and has 15 points (6G-9A) in his last 15 games.

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)
  • Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history
  • Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

SLAP SHOTS

  • Alexis Lafreniere has points in six of his last 10 games (2G-6A). When he scores a goal, the Rangers are 10-0-0.
  • Mika Zibanejad has points in 12 of his last 16 games (8G-11A) and has points in 20 of his last 25 contests (12G-17A).
  • Adam Fox has goals in three of his past five games (4G).
  • Jacob Trouba’s 132 blocked shots are the most in the NHL. Trouba is the only player in the NHL to have 100+ blocked shots and 100+ hits.
  • Nick Bonino ranks first among forwards with 73 blocked shots and since 2021-22, Bonino leads all forwards in blocked shots with 254. Bonino is one assist away from 200 in his career.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies in hits with 110. He has assists in three of his past six games.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 42-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

