Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Kraken

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers conclude their season series against Seattle with a Tuesday night affair at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). After tonight, the Rangers will play five of their next six games on the road.
- New York’s 27 wins rank tied for fourth in the NHL.
- At home this season, the Rangers are 14-6-0 for 28 points and have a 8-4-0 record in their last 12 home contests. Their 14 home wins rank tied for fourth in the league.
- Against the Western Conference, the Blueshirts are 12-5-1 and 7-2-0 against Pacific Division teams.
- All-time against the Kraken, the Rangers are 4-0-1 for nine points and have outscored them 18-10.
- Prior to the game on Sunday, Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette was named one of four head coaches for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Laviolette becomes the 12th head coach in NHL history to appear in four or more All-Star Games (2024 - NYR, 2018 - NSH, 2015 - NSH, 2011 - PHI).
- In the last 10 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (15 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (14 pts) have recorded a combined 29 points (14G-15A).
- The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in 12 of their last 17 games. New York has the NHL’s second best power play percentage (28.2) and the fourth most power play goals in the league (37).
- The Rangers’ 54.3 faceoff percentage is the second highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has accumulated 102 points from defensemen this season, tied for the sixth most in the NHL.
- When scoring four-plus goals, the Blueshirts are 16-0-1 and 19-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.
- In one-goal games, the Rangers are 12-3-2 with their 12 such wins ranking tied for third in the NHL.