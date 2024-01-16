Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Kraken

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin registered his 400th point with the Blueshirts on Sunday afternoon, becoming the 19th player to reach the feat in franchise history and fastest to do so (310 GP).

Panarin has points in 10 of his last 11 games (10G-6A), 15 of his last 17 games (11G-11A) and in 20 of his last 24 games (17G-16A).

Panarin ranks among the NHL’s best in a multitude of categories.

He has notched a point in 35 of his 42 games this year, the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (MacKinnon leads with 35).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has 13 points (5G-8A) in his last eight games, 17 points in his last 14 games (7G-10A), and 40 points (12G-28A) in his past 36 games. Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 13 points rank tied for fifth in the NHL.

Trocheck’s 11 multi-point games are the second most on the Blueshirts and the team is 9-1-1 when he record multiple points.

In the NHL, Trocheck ranks tied for fourth in primary assists with 23.

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 40 or more points and 50 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 600 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (62.0).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has points three of his last five games (1G-2A), 10 of his last 12 games (4G-9A) and has 15 points (6G-9A) in his last 15 games.

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books: