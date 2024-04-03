Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Devils

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers finish off their regular season series with the New Jersey Devils with a Wednesday night matchup at MSG (7:00 PM ET - TV: TNT, MAX - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). The Blueshirts have seven games remaining in the regular season (5 at home, 2 on road).
- New York has wins in five of its last six games and seven of its last 10 contests. In their last 30 games, the Blueshirts are 22-6-2.
- The Blueshirts’ 50 wins and 104 points are the most in the NHL. The Rangers have recorded their sixth 50-win campaign in team history.
- At home, New York has a 26-10-0 record for 52 points and has won 11 of its last 14 home contests. The Rangers’ .722 point percentage at home ranks third in the NHL.
- In the month of March, the Blueshirts collected a 10-3-1 record for 21 points. In 14 games, Artemi Panarin led Rangers skaters in goals (9), assists (16) and points (25). His 25 points ranked tied for the third most in the NHL in March.
- For the last time this season, the Rangers will wear their third jerseys and come into the game with a 8-1-0 mark donning them.
- The Rangers became the first team in the NHL to clinch a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the first team to reach the 100-point plateau. With a win in their 72nd game, the Rangers surpassed the 100-point threshold in the second fewest games (1971-72 - 67 GP) in team history.
- The Rangers have a league-high tying five players (Zibanejad, Kreider, Trocheck, Panarin, Fox) with 60 or more points this season and also have six players with 50 or more points.
- Against the Devils, New York has points in five of its last six regular season games (4-1-1) and is 13-3-1 in its last 17 contests against New Jersey. A win tomorrow would give the Rangers their third undefeated regular season campaign against the Devils in a season (2014-15, 1993-94).
- New York has the NHL’s fourth best power play percentage (25.7) and fourth highest penalty kill percentage (83.5). Carolina is the only other team with both in the top-5.
- The Blueshirts have 19 wins when trailing first in a game, tied for the most in a single season in franchise history (1991- 92).
- The Rangers’ 3.41 goals per game and 2.77 goals against per game both rank seventh in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have earned 24 comeback victories this season, the second most in the NHL, and 12 when trailing in the third period, tied for the most in the NHL.
- New York has accumulated 189 points from defensemen this season, the second most in the NHL.
- When scoring four or more goals, the Rangers are 29-0-1 and when allowing two or fewer goals, the team is 35-1-0.
- New York has the sixth best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 52.5 clip. It would represent the highest team percentage since 2002-03 (53.3).
- The Rangers’ .889 win percentage (8-1) in the five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.