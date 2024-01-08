Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Canucks

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers return home for their 14th game at MSG with a Monday night meeting against the Vancouver Canucks (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). The Blueshirts will play three of their next five games at home.
- The Rangers rank tied for the NHL’s most wins (26) and tied for second in most points (54) and point percentage (.711). The Blueshirts have points in five of their last seven contests and eight of their last 11.
- At home, the Blueshirts are 13-5-0 for 26 points and have a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 home contests.
- Following a loss this season, the Rangers are 10-1-0.
- When facing a Western Conference opponent, New York is 12-3-1 and the club is 7-1-0 against Pacific Division teams this season.
- Against Vancouver, the Blueshirts are 3-1-1 in their last five matchups and 7-4-1 in their last 12 contests against them.
- In the last six games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (11 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (10 pts) have recorded a combined 21 points (9G-12A).
- The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in 10 of their last 13 games. New York has the NHL’s best power play percentage (29.7) and the fourth most power play goals in the league (35).
- New York’s 84.4 penalty kill percentage is the sixth best in the NHL and has had a perfect PK in its last two games (5-for- 5). New York has allowed 18 power play goals, tied for the third fewest in the NHL.
- When scoring four or more goals in a game, the Blueshirts are 16-0-1 and 18-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.
- The Rangers’ 54.1 faceoff percentage is the fourth highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- The Rangers have 12 comeback wins on the season, tied for the third most in the NHL, and six wins when trailing at any point in the third period, tied for the most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have 11 wins in one-goal games, tied for the second most in the NHL.
- New York has 96 points from defensemen, the sixth most in the NHL.