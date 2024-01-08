Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Canucks

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has nine points (2G-7A) in his last four games, 13 points in his last 10 games (4G-9A), and 36 points (9G-27A) in his past 32 games. Trocheck’s 10 multi-point games are tied for the second most on the Blueshirts and the team is 9-0-1 when he record multiple points.

In the NHL, Trocheck ranks tied for fourth in primary assists with 22.

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 35 or more points and 50 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 600 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (61.9).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in seven-straight games (8G-4A), 12 of his last 13 games (9G-9A) and in 17 of his last 20 games (15G-14A). Panarin ranks among the NHL’s best in a multitude of categories.

He has notched a point in 32 of his 38 games this year, tied for the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (Nylander and MacKinnon lead with 33).

On Saturday night, Panarin scored his 25th goal of the season. It marks Panarin’s seventh career 25-plus goal season and the fastest he’s reached the mark (38 GP).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has points in eight of his last nine games (4G-7A) and has 13 points (6G-7A) in his last 12 games.

On Thursday night, Kreider scored his 20th goal of the season - his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42) - Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

MIKA MADNESS

Mika Zibanejad has points in 11 of his last 13 games (8G-10A) and has points in 19 of his last 22 contests (12G-16A). Since November 22, he has been one of the leading scorers in the NHL.