Pregame Notes: Rangers at Red Wings

NYRatDET240405DL
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers play their final road game of the season outside of New York when they meet the Red Wings in Detroit (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSGN - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). The Blueshirts have six games remaining in the regular season (4 at home, 2 on road).
  • New York has wins in six of its last seven games and eight of its last 11 contests. In their last 31 games, the Blueshirts are 23-6-2. The Blueshirts’ 51 wins and 106 points are the most in the NHL. The Rangers’ 51 wins are tied for the fourth most in franchise history.
  • New York has won four consecutive road games and is 11-2-2 in its last 15 road contests dating back to Jan. 21. This season, the Blueshirts are 24-11-4 for 52 points, ranking third in the NHL in road wins. A win would give them 25-plus road wins for the fifth time in franchise history and second time in three seasons (2021-22).
  • The Rangers became the first team in the NHL to clinch a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the first team to reach the 100-point plateau. With a win in their 72nd game, the Rangers surpassed the 100-point threshold in the second fewest games (1971-72 - 67 GP) in team history.
  • The Rangers have a league-high tying five players (Zibanejad, Kreider, Trocheck, Panarin, Fox) with 60 or more points this season and also have six players with 50 or more points.
  • New York has the NHL’s fourth best power play percentage (25.8) and third (tied) highest penalty kill percentage (83.7). Carolina is the only other team with both in the top-5.
  • The Rangers have earned at least one point in 10 of their last 11 games against Detroit (8-1-2) and 17 of their last 19 games against the Red Wings, dating back to Jan. 22, 2017 (12-2-5 record).
  • The Blueshirts have 19 wins when trailing first in a game, tied for the most in a single season in franchise history (1991- 92).
  • The Rangers’ 3.42 goals per game ranks tied for sixth in the NHL and their 2.78 goals against per game ranks seventh.
  • The Blueshirts have earned 25 comeback victories this season, the second most in the NHL, and a league-high 13 wins when trailing in the third period.
  • New York has accumulated 191 points from defensemen this season, the third most in the NHL.
  • When scoring four or more goals, the Rangers are 30-0-1 and when allowing two or fewer goals, the team is 35-1-0.
  • New York has the seventh best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 52.3 clip. It would represent the highest team percentage since 2002-03 (53.3).
  • The Rangers’ .889 win percentage (8-1) in the five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.

RANGERS AND RED WINGS CONNECTIONS

  • Jacob Trouba is a native of Rochester, Michigan, and he played hockey in Michigan with Compuware organization, the U.S. National Team Development Program (2010-11 and 2011-12), and the University of Michigan (2012-13). Trouba was a Red Wings fan growing up; he lists Nicklas Lidstrom as his hockey idol.
  • Rangers assistant general manager Ryan Martin had a 16-year stint (2005-21) with the Red Wings, including 11 seasons (2010-21) as the team’s assistant general manager and eight seasons as the general manager of the Grand Rapids Griffins (2013-21).
  • Red Wings forward Patrick Kane played in 19 regular season games for the Blueshirts last season and an additional seven playoff games.
  • Red Wings forward Andrew Copp played for the Rangers at the end of the 2021-22 season following his acquisition at the trade deadline. Copp finished with the second most points by an in-season acquisition in Rangers history, behind Steve Larmer in 1994 (16 PTS in 23 GP). Copp accumulated 32 points in 36 total games with the Rangers (8G-10A in 16 RS GP & 6G-8A in 20 PS GP).

ROLLING RANGERS

The Rangers have clinched a playoff berth for the 63rd time in franchise history and third-straight season by way of being at the top of the NHL in multiple categories since the beginning of the season and especially the All-Star break.

The Rangers sit two wins from tying the team record.

PANARIN KEEPING IT 100

Artemi Panarin has recorded 110 points (45G-65A), the second most in a single season for a Ranger behind Jaromir Jagr’s 123 in 2005-06.

Panarin has points in seven-straight games (7G-9A). In Panarin’s last 23 games, he has 42 points (14G-28A), 12 games with 2+ points and eight games with 3+ points.

This season, his 13 games with three-plus points are tied for the fifth most in Rangers history (Jagr - 18 in 2005-06).

On Wednesday night against New Jersey, Panarin scored his 45th goal of the season, the most in a campaign by an undrafted player since Adam Oates in 1992-93 (45).

Panarin ranks fourth in points (110) and sixth in the NHL with a career-best 45 goals.

He has notched a point in 61 of his 76 games this year, tied for the third most in the NHL and his 32 multi-point games rank fifth in the league. He is one of five players in Rangers history to have 30 or more multi-point games in a season.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox recorded his 300th career point on Saturday in Arizona, in his 349th career NHL game. He is one of 13 defensemen in NHL history to reach the feat in fewer than 350 games with only Brian Leetch (295 GP) being the other to do so with the Rangers.

Fox has points in 11 of his last 12 games (5G-12A) and has multiple points in five of his last seven contests. He has 28 points (7G-21A) in his last 23 games and 30 points (7G-23A) in his last 25 games.

Among defensemen, Fox ranks sixth in points (68), tied for seventh in goals (15), and seventh in assists (53).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

In his last 18 games (since Feb. 12), Igor Shesterkin has posted a 13-4-1 record and three shutouts.

Shesterkin has posted his third consecutive 30-win season (30-15-2). Only two other goaltenders in franchise history have had three 30-win campaigns in their career: Henrik Lundqvist (11) and Ed Giacomin (5).

On Saturday night in Arizona, Jonathan Quick became the all-time wins leader among American-born goaltenders, surpassing Ryan Miller. Quick holds a 17-5-2 record this season and has won eight of his last nine starts.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider scored the 107th power play goal of his career on Wednesday night, taking sole possession of third place in Rangers history for PPGs. Kreider also recorded his 43rd career game-winning goal, breaking a tie with Bill Cook for sole possession of the third most in franchise history. Only Rod Gilbert (52) and Jean Ratelle (46) have more.

Last Saturday in Arizona, he scored his 300th goal, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach the feat (Rod Gilbert - 406, Jean Ratelle - 336).

He has points in 11 of his last 17 contests (7G-7A) and 20 points (12G-8A) in his last 23 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 124 goals rank seventh in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 49 power play goals rank third.

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

  • Played in his 800th career game on Mar. 16, becoming the 10th skater in franchise history to reach the number - Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)
  • Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history
  • Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Alexis Lafreniere has points in eight of his last 10 games (8G-7A) and 22 points in his last 22 games (11G-11A). The Blueshirts are 19-1-1 when he scores a goal this season.

Lafreniere was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending March 31. Lafrenière topped the NHL with five goals and ranked third with seven points (5G-2A) in three games.

On Saturday night against Arizona, recorded his first career hat trick and five point game, notched the 50-point and 25-goal mark. It was the eighth occurrence in franchise history of a skater aged 22 or under recording 5-plus points in a game and first since Brian Leetch in 1988-89.

With 26 goals and 28 assists, Lafreniere is the first Rangers skater aged 22 or younger since Tony Amonte (1992-93) to have 25-plus goals and 25-plus assists in a single season.

SLAP SHOTS

  • Vincent Trocheck has 11 points in his last eight games (1G-10A), points in 13 of his last 17 games (5G-15A) and points in 18 of his last 23 games (10G-19A). He has set a career-high in assists (50) and his 75 points are tied for a career-high. He ranks third in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (58.8).
  • Mika Zibanejad has points in eight of his past 13 games (5G-5A) and has notched 40 assists in a season for the third consecutive year. He has double-digit power play goals for a seventh straight season. The only other player that has reached 10-plus power play goals in the last seven seasons is Steven Stamkos.
  • Kaapo Kakko has a career-long tying point streak of five games (3G-2A).
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies and sixth in the NHL in hits with 239.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 46-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

News Feed

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Devils

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Devils

Rangers Agree to Terms with Kalle Vaisanen

Rangers Agree to Terms with Victor Mancini

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Penguins

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Penguins 

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Coyotes

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Coyotes

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Avalanche

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Avalanche

The Magnificent Seven

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Flyers

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Flyers

The Story Behind Wennberg’s Unique White Stick

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Panthers

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Panthers

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Bruins