Pregame Notes: Rangers at Red Wings

ROLLING RANGERS

The Rangers have clinched a playoff berth for the 63rd time in franchise history and third-straight season by way of being at the top of the NHL in multiple categories since the beginning of the season and especially the All-Star break.

The Rangers sit two wins from tying the team record.

PANARIN KEEPING IT 100

Artemi Panarin has recorded 110 points (45G-65A), the second most in a single season for a Ranger behind Jaromir Jagr’s 123 in 2005-06.

Panarin has points in seven-straight games (7G-9A). In Panarin’s last 23 games, he has 42 points (14G-28A), 12 games with 2+ points and eight games with 3+ points.

This season, his 13 games with three-plus points are tied for the fifth most in Rangers history (Jagr - 18 in 2005-06).

On Wednesday night against New Jersey, Panarin scored his 45th goal of the season, the most in a campaign by an undrafted player since Adam Oates in 1992-93 (45).

Panarin ranks fourth in points (110) and sixth in the NHL with a career-best 45 goals.

He has notched a point in 61 of his 76 games this year, tied for the third most in the NHL and his 32 multi-point games rank fifth in the league. He is one of five players in Rangers history to have 30 or more multi-point games in a season.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox recorded his 300th career point on Saturday in Arizona, in his 349th career NHL game. He is one of 13 defensemen in NHL history to reach the feat in fewer than 350 games with only Brian Leetch (295 GP) being the other to do so with the Rangers.

Fox has points in 11 of his last 12 games (5G-12A) and has multiple points in five of his last seven contests. He has 28 points (7G-21A) in his last 23 games and 30 points (7G-23A) in his last 25 games.

Among defensemen, Fox ranks sixth in points (68), tied for seventh in goals (15), and seventh in assists (53).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

In his last 18 games (since Feb. 12), Igor Shesterkin has posted a 13-4-1 record and three shutouts.

Shesterkin has posted his third consecutive 30-win season (30-15-2). Only two other goaltenders in franchise history have had three 30-win campaigns in their career: Henrik Lundqvist (11) and Ed Giacomin (5).

On Saturday night in Arizona, Jonathan Quick became the all-time wins leader among American-born goaltenders, surpassing Ryan Miller. Quick holds a 17-5-2 record this season and has won eight of his last nine starts.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider scored the 107th power play goal of his career on Wednesday night, taking sole possession of third place in Rangers history for PPGs. Kreider also recorded his 43rd career game-winning goal, breaking a tie with Bill Cook for sole possession of the third most in franchise history. Only Rod Gilbert (52) and Jean Ratelle (46) have more.

Last Saturday in Arizona, he scored his 300th goal, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach the feat (Rod Gilbert - 406, Jean Ratelle - 336).

He has points in 11 of his last 17 contests (7G-7A) and 20 points (12G-8A) in his last 23 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 124 goals rank seventh in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 49 power play goals rank third.

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Played in his 800th career game on Mar. 16, becoming the 10th skater in franchise history to reach the number - Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)

Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Alexis Lafreniere has points in eight of his last 10 games (8G-7A) and 22 points in his last 22 games (11G-11A). The Blueshirts are 19-1-1 when he scores a goal this season.

Lafreniere was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending March 31. Lafrenière topped the NHL with five goals and ranked third with seven points (5G-2A) in three games.

On Saturday night against Arizona, recorded his first career hat trick and five point game, notched the 50-point and 25-goal mark. It was the eighth occurrence in franchise history of a skater aged 22 or under recording 5-plus points in a game and first since Brian Leetch in 1988-89.

With 26 goals and 28 assists, Lafreniere is the first Rangers skater aged 22 or younger since Tony Amonte (1992-93) to have 25-plus goals and 25-plus assists in a single season.