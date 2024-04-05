Pregame Notes: Rangers at Red Wings

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers play their final road game of the season outside of New York when they meet the Red Wings in Detroit (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSGN - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). The Blueshirts have six games remaining in the regular season (4 at home, 2 on road).
- New York has wins in six of its last seven games and eight of its last 11 contests. In their last 31 games, the Blueshirts are 23-6-2. The Blueshirts’ 51 wins and 106 points are the most in the NHL. The Rangers’ 51 wins are tied for the fourth most in franchise history.
- New York has won four consecutive road games and is 11-2-2 in its last 15 road contests dating back to Jan. 21. This season, the Blueshirts are 24-11-4 for 52 points, ranking third in the NHL in road wins. A win would give them 25-plus road wins for the fifth time in franchise history and second time in three seasons (2021-22).
- The Rangers became the first team in the NHL to clinch a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the first team to reach the 100-point plateau. With a win in their 72nd game, the Rangers surpassed the 100-point threshold in the second fewest games (1971-72 - 67 GP) in team history.
- The Rangers have a league-high tying five players (Zibanejad, Kreider, Trocheck, Panarin, Fox) with 60 or more points this season and also have six players with 50 or more points.
- New York has the NHL’s fourth best power play percentage (25.8) and third (tied) highest penalty kill percentage (83.7). Carolina is the only other team with both in the top-5.
- The Rangers have earned at least one point in 10 of their last 11 games against Detroit (8-1-2) and 17 of their last 19 games against the Red Wings, dating back to Jan. 22, 2017 (12-2-5 record).
- The Blueshirts have 19 wins when trailing first in a game, tied for the most in a single season in franchise history (1991- 92).
- The Rangers’ 3.42 goals per game ranks tied for sixth in the NHL and their 2.78 goals against per game ranks seventh.
- The Blueshirts have earned 25 comeback victories this season, the second most in the NHL, and a league-high 13 wins when trailing in the third period.
- New York has accumulated 191 points from defensemen this season, the third most in the NHL.
- When scoring four or more goals, the Rangers are 30-0-1 and when allowing two or fewer goals, the team is 35-1-0.
- New York has the seventh best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 52.3 clip. It would represent the highest team percentage since 2002-03 (53.3).
- The Rangers’ .889 win percentage (8-1) in the five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.