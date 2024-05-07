Pregame Notes: Game Two vs. Hurricanes

SECOND ROUND SERIES RECAP

GAME 1

The Rangers scored 2:46 into the game and didn’t look back as they outlasted Carolina, 4-3, to take a 1-0 series lead. New York improved to 5-0 in the postseason and won their fourth consecutive Game 1. Mika Zibanejad recorded three points in a playoff period (1st) for the second time in his career after doing so in the second period of Game 2 of the 2022 First Round against the Penguins. The only Rangers players with multiple instances are J.T. Miller and Jean Ratelle.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has 10 points (3G-7A) in five playoff games, tied for the second most in the NHL. He has multi-points in four-straight games and is the fourth player in Rangers history to do so, joining Adam Fox (4 GP in 2022), Pierre Larouche (4 GP in 1986) and Don Maloney (4 GP in 1979).

In Game 1 of the Second Round, Zibanejad notched his 16th multi-point playoff game of his Rangers career, tying Rod Gilbert for the third most in franchise history.

He has the third most points per game (1.04) among Rangers skaters who have played 25 or more playoff games.

In the regular season, Zibanejad notched 40 assists in a season for the third consecutive year and 25 goals for the sixth time in his career in 2023-24. He had double-digit power play goals (12) for a seventh straight season. The only other player that has reached 10-plus power play goals in the last seven seasons is Steven Stamkos.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider has points (2G-3A) in four of his five playoff games this year. His 69 playoff points ranks third all-time in Rangers playoff history.

In Game 1 of the First Round, Kreider played in his 108th playoff game, surpassing Marc Staal for the second most among Rangers skaters. Dan Girardi leads all skaters in franchise history with 122 postseason contests.

Kreider is in his 10th playoff year with the Rangers, tying numerous players for the second most in the franchise history.

With 42 goals, Kreider is the Rangers’ all-time leader in playoff goals and his totals are tied for the eighth most in the NHL since 2012. He also is the franchise leader in playoff power play goals (17) and game-winning goals (11).

During the regular season, Kreider scored 39 goals and added an additional 36 assists for 75 points. This season, Kreider changed the Rangers record books:

Scored his 300th career goal, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach the feat (Rod Gilbert - 406, Jean Ratelle - 336).

Surpassed Rod Gilbert (108) for the second most power play goals in franchise history.

Played in his 800th career game on Mar. 16, becoming the 10th skater in franchise history to reach the number

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137) - Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

BREAD WINNER

Artemi Panarin has 124 points (52G-72A) in the regular season and postseason combined, tied with Jaromir Jagr (2005- 06) for the most by a Rangers player.

Panarin has scored the game-winning goal in back-to-back games and three times in these playoffs. His three game- winning goals rank first in the NHL. The team record for the most in a playoff season is four (Messier - 93-94, Leetch - 93- 94, Boucher - 27-28).

In the regular season, Panarin tallied a career-high 49 goals, and 71 assists for a career-high 120 points in 82 games this season. His point total was the second most for a Rangers skater in a single season (Jaromir Jagr – 123 points in 2005-06) and the fourth highest in the NHL this year.

He notched a point in 67 of his 82 games this year, establishing the franchise record for the most games with a point. Panarin was named the Rangers MVP for 2023-24 and ranked among the NHL’s best in multiple categories.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has assists in three-straight games and a 0.97 points-per-game rate in his playoff career, the second highest in franchise history among defensemen (Brian Leetch - 1.09). Fox has 34 points (5G-29A) in 35 playoff games, the fifth most in franchise history among defensemen.

During the regular season, Fox set a career-high in 17 goals and posted 56 assists and 73 points. He scored the most goals by a Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch in 2000-01 (21). Among NHL blueliners, he ranked tied for sixth in goals, sixth in points, and eighth in assists.

Prior to the game on Apr. 11, Fox was named the recipient of the third annual Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” Award, given to the Rangers player “who best honors Rod’s legacy by exemplifying leadership qualities both on and off the ice, and making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.”

PUCK STOPPING SHESTERKIN

Igor Shesterkin has joined Dave Kerr (5 GP in 1937) as one of three Rangers goaltenders to win each of his team’s first five games of a postseason, with the other netminder being Mike Richter (7 GP in 1994).

Since 2003-04, his five-game win streak to begin a postseason is tied for the fourth most among NHL goaltenders. Shesterkin’s 18 playoff wins of his career are the fourth most playoff wins in team history

In the First Round, Shesterkin stopped 94 of 101 shots for a .931 save percentage and 1.75 goals-against average. He allowed two or fewer goals in three of the four games in the opening series.

In the regular season, Shesterkin finished tied for third in wins (36), tied for fifth in save percentage (.913), and seventh in GAA (2.58). He posted his third consecutive 30-win season. Only two other goaltenders in franchise history have had three 30-win campaigns in their career: Henrik Lundqvist (11) and Ed Giacomin (5). He also finished 16-5-1 in his last 22 games of the year.

TROCHO CINCO

Vincent Trocheck has a team-high four goals and eight points in five games (4G-4A), second only to Zibanejad’s 10. Trocheck is the 10th player in Rangers history with a four-game goal streak in the playoffs and the first since Zibanejad achieved the feat in 2022 (4 GP).

The longest playoff goal streak in franchise history belongs to Cecil Dillon (5) in 1933.

He had six points (3G-3A) in the Rangers’ four First Round games, leading the team in goals and ranking second in points.

He is one of five players on New York’s current roster to have at least 10 career playoff goals, along with Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Blake Wheeler.

In 2023-24, Trocheck posted a career-high in assists (52) and points (77). On New York, he finished fifth in goals, third in assists and second in points.

With a 58.7 percent clip in the faceoff dot, Trocheck had the fourth highest percentage in the NHL among players who took 700 or more draws.

Trocheck was named this year’s winner of the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, which is presented annually to the Ranger who, as chosen by the fans, “goes above and beyond the call of duty.”

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Alexis Lafreniere has five assists in the first five games of the postseason, including his third career playoff multi-point game in Game 2 of the First Round.

In the regular season, Lafreniere had a career high in goals (28), assists (29) and points (57) in 2023-24 and was one of five players on New York to play in all 82 games. On the Rangers, he ranked second in even strength goals (26) and third in even strength points (51).

When he scored a goal during the regular season, the Blueshirts were 21-1-1.

With 28 goals and 29 assists, was the first Rangers skater aged 22 or younger since Tony Amonte (1992-93) to have 25-plus goals and 25-plus assists in a single season.

ROUND 1 RECAP

The Blueshirts became the first team in the NHL to advance to the Second Round with their fourth ever sweep of a best-of-seven series (Others: 2007 CQF vs. ATL, 1994 CQF vs. NYI, 1972 SF vs. CHI). Throughout their first round series the Rangers trailed the Capitals for a total of 3:21, marking the least amount of time the club has trailed in a best-of-seven series in franchise history.

New York became just the sixth Presidents’ Trophy winner to sweep its opening-round series. The others: the 2020-21 Avalanche, 2000-01 Avalanche, 1998-99 Stars, 1993-94 Rangers and 1985-86 Oilers.

In the series, Vincent Trocheck led the team with three goals while Mika Zibanejad had a team-high six assists and seven points.

GAME 4

Kaapo Kakko scored 57 seconds into the game to put New York up 1-0. The last Rangers player to score a goal in

the opening minute of a potential-series clinching game was Mark Messier during Game 5 of the 1997 Conference Quarterfinals versus the Panthers (0:39). In the win, the Rangers were guided by multi-point games by Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin as well as three power play goals.

(Game 7 of SF to Game 1 of 1964 SCF).

GAME 2

The Rangers beat the Capitals 4-3 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, overcoming an early 1-0 deficit. The Blueshirts scored multiple power-play goals AND a shorthanded goal in a playoff game for the first time since Game 2 of the 1995 CQF vs. QUE. Mika Zibanejad scored his seventh career playoff power-play goal and Jack Roslovic also scored on the man advantage for his first career postseason marker. Peter Laviolette coached in his 1,668th game (regular season and playoffs), surpassing John Tortorella for the eighth most in NHL history. It marked his 80th career playoff win.

GAME 1

The Rangers took Game 1 of the First Round series, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at MSG. The Rangers scored three goals in

a span of 2:06 in the second period, the third-fastest three goals in a playoff game in franchise history behind 0:38 in Game 3 of the 1986 Division Semifinals and 1:02 in Game 6 of the 1996 Conference Quarterfinals. Matt Rempe opened the scoring for the Blueshirts. He became the first Rangers player to score a goal in his first career playoff game since Matt Gilroy in Game 1 of the 2011 Conference Quarterfinals (also against Washington).

GAME 3

When the series turned to DC, the Rangers earned their third win of the series with strong play on special teams. For a second consecutive game, the Rangers potted a shorthanded goal. It marked just the fourth time in Rangers history they have notched a shorthanded goal in consecutive playoff games (since officially tracked in 1933-34). The others: 4 GP in 1979, 3 GP in 1990 and 2 GP in 1940. The Rangers became the third team on record to score a shorthanded game-winning goal in consecutive contests in the playoffs. The others: Philadelphia (Game 7 of DF to Game 1 of 1989 CF) and Toronto