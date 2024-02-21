Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Stars

GREAT EIGHT - The Rangers won their eighth straight game, their longest win streak since the 2015-16 season (9 GP). New York has points in 10 of its last 11 games (9-1-1) and earned its 20th home win tonight, the second most in the NHL.

DEFENSE FIRST - When allowing three goals or fewer in a game this season, the Rangers improved to 33-2-2 this season.