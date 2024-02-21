Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Stars

GREAT EIGHT - The Rangers won their eighth straight game, their longest win streak since the 2015-16 season (9 GP). New York has points in 10 of its last 11 games (9-1-1) and earned its 20th home win tonight, the second most in the NHL.
DEFENSE FIRST - When allowing three goals or fewer in a game this season, the Rangers improved to 33-2-2 this season.
- Igor Shesterkin earned his 23rd win of the season and fourth consecutive victory. Shesterkin’s 23 wins rank sixth in the NHL and the goaltender has allowed two or fewer goals in 17 of his 23 wins. Shesterkin (41 saves) recorded his 12th career win with 40-plus saves. The only Rangers goaltenders with as many since shots on goal were officially tracked in 1955-56 are Gump Worsley (22) and Henrik Lundqvist (21).
- Kaapo Kakko extended his point streak to five games (2G-3A), tying his career long stretch (Nov. 14-24, 2021).
- Artemi Panarin notched his 43rd assist of the season, giving him seven points in his last three games (1G-6A). His 75 points (32G-43A) rank fifth in the NHL.
- Adam Fox scored his ninth goal of the season, giving him seven points (1G-6A) in his last three games and nine points in his last five games (1G-8A).
- Vincent Trocheck’s goal gives him five points in his last three games (4G-1A).