Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Ducks

20/20 VISION - The Rangers earned their 20th win of the season, in their 28th contest, matching the 1993-94 team for the fewest games needed to reach 20 wins in franchise history. New York is the third team in the NHL and first in the Eastern Conference to reach the mark.

Chris Kreider scored two goals to surpass Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281), recorded his 500th career point and became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals. His 16 goals are tied with Artemi Panarin for the most on the Blueshirts and are tied for the eighth most in the NHL.

Jonathan Quick made 29 saves on 30 shots, improving to 9-0-1 on the season. Quick is the 11th goaltender in NHL history and first since Laurent Brossoit (WPG - 2018-19) to begin his tenure with a franchise with at least a point in each of his first 10 starts in a single season.

THIRDS WIN - The Blueshirts improved to 2-0-0 wearing their third jerseys and overall on home ice moved to 10-3-0. Following a loss this season, New York is now 7-1-0.

POWER PLAY GOAL - The Rangers scored at least one goal on the power play for eighth time in their last 10 games and have notched power play tallies in 21 of 28 games this year. New York’s 27 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.

Adam Edstrom made his NHL debut and scored a goal. At 6’7, Edstrom is tied for the third tallest skater in team history.

Mika Zibanejad notched an assist and scored a power play goal, giving him points in 11 of his last 12 contests (7G-8A). Since November 22, his seven goals and 14 points rank first on the Rangers. His power play goal was his 40th since 2021-22, the third most in the NHL in that span.

Adam Fox notched his fifth multi-point game of the season (2A) and has assists/points in six of his last seven games (9A). His 43 multi-assist games of his NHL career surpass Reijo Ruotsalainen (42) for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise's all-time list among defensemen.

notched his fifth multi-point game of the season (2A) and has assists/points in six of his last seven games (9A). His 43 multi-assist games of his NHL career surpass Reijo Ruotsalainen (42) for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list among defensemen. Artemi Panarin collected his 40th point of the season with an assist, the fifth player in the NHL to reach the mark this season. Panarin has nine points (4G-5A) in his last six games and also extended his season-opening home point streak to 13 games (7G-14A).

NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers earned their 10th comeback win of the season, tied for the most in the NHL.