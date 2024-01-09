Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Canucks

240108POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

SHOTS ON GOAL - New York recorded 42, giving them 90 shots in its past two games (48 at MTL). It marks the first time since Oct. 25-26, 2022 that the Blueshirts have recorded 40- plus shots in consecutive games.

  • Vincent Trocheck recorded multiple points (2G) for a third-straight game and has 11 points (4G-7A) in his past five contests. Trocheck has 15 points in his last 11 games (6G-9A), and 38 points (11G-27A) in his past 33 games. His 11 multi-point games rank second on the Blueshirts.
  • Artemi Panarin recorded his 19th multi-point game of the season (1G-1A), the third most in the NHL. Panarin has points in eight-straight games (9G-5A), 13 of his last 14 games (10G-10A) and in 18 of his last 21 games (16G-15A).
  • Alexis Lafreniere notched two assists for his fifth multi-point contest of the season. He has points in five of his last six games (1G-6A) and in seven of his last nine contests (2G-7A).

WATCH RECAP:

Recap: Canucks at Rangers 1.8.24

