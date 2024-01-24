- Artemi Panarin scored his 29th goal of the season, matching his output from last season. His 29 goals are the fifth most in the NHL while his 63 points rank tied for fourth in the league. Panarin has points in seven of his last nine games (4G-4A) and 14 of his last 16 games (12G-8A).
- Vincent Trocheck notched his 30th assist of the year and the 300th assist of his career. Trocheck has 12 points in his last 11 games (6G-6A) and since Dec. 30, his 16 points (7G-9A) rank tied for sixth in the NHL.
- Adam Fox scored a goal and added an assist for his third multi-point game in his last five games. Fox has points in four of his last five games (1G-6A) and seven of his last 10 contests (5G-6A).
- Tonight, Rangers head equipment manager Acacio “Cass” Marques worked his 2,000th NHL game. Marques has been with the team since 1993-94.
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Sharks
