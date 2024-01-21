Postgame Notes: Rangers at Kings

240120-POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Chris Kreider scored 136th career road goal, tying Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in Rangers history. Kreider has points in six of his last eight games (2G-4A) and 13 of his last 15 contests (5G-11A).
  • Adam Fox notched an assist, giving him points in three of his last five games (2G-3A) and five of his last eight games (4G-3A).
  • Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to three games with an assist (1G-3A). He has points in five of his past eight games (1G-5A) and 15 of his last 19 games (9G-14A).
  • Jonathan Quick returned to Los Angeles for the first time as a visitor after playing parts of 16 seasons with the Kings. His start was the 755th of his career, tying Tom Barrasso for third most among American-born goaltenders.

WATCH RECAP: 

Recap: Rangers at Kings 1.20.24

