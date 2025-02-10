Crosby will play for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Sidney Crosby was a full participant at practice Monday and will play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off after he missed the Pittsburgh Penguins' final two games before the tournament with an upper-body injury.

Canada will play its first game of the tournament against Sweden at Bell Centre in Montreal on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

"Happy to be here and excited to get going," Crosby said after practice.

The 37-year-old center, who will also be Canada's captain, was involved in a collision with New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes and forward Erik Haula midway through the third period of a 3-2 shootout loss on Tuesday. Crosby appeared to favor his left arm following the collision but returned after several minutes and took part in the shootout.

"I just got tangled up," Crosby said after the game.

When asked to clarify if it could have been his elbow, Crosby repeated, "I got tangled up."

Crosby did not play for the Penguins in a 3-2 win at the New York Rangers on Friday, the first game he had missed since Nov. 11, 2021, ending a run of 229 consecutive regular-season games played. He had gone through a tip drill and the rest of his normal pre-practice routine the previous day before leaving for the auxiliary rink at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, where he worked alone while his teammates practiced on the main ice.