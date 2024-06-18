Tatum cheers on Tkachuk after winning NBA title

During Stanley Cup Final Media Day, Tkachuk said he’s been watching and cheering on Tatum and the Celtics.

“I think it would be unreal for Chaminade and all of St. Louis if we can both win it,” Tkachuk said. “Yeah, I’m definitely cheering for him. Definitely."

Tatum has also said he’s been cheering on Tkachuk and the Panthers throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I’m a big Matthew fan,” Tatum said at a press conference after Game 2 of the NBA Finals. “I’m extremely happy for him and his family and hopefully they win it all.”

Tatum secured his championship on Monday with the Celtics' 106-88 Game 5 win against the Dallas Mavericks, and Tkachuk will have the opportunity to earn his title in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS CBC).

NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers contributed to this report