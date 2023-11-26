Zizing ‘Em Up: Playoff barometer at U.S. Thanksgiving

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Sunday he will use his extensive networks of hockey contacts to write his weekly notes column, “Zizing ‘Em Up.”

TORONTO -- The unwritten credo in the hockey world for the past couple of decades suggests the standings at Thanksgiving in the United States provide a legitimate indication of who’ll qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs five months later.

But with the parity that dominates the modern-day NHL, does that theory still hold true?

With our American friends enjoying their holiday weekend, we decided to pose that question to Kenny Albert and Chris Cuthbert as part of our State of the Game roundtable.

As renowned national broadcasters, these two have seen the landscape of the League firsthand. Albert is the top hockey play-by-play man for TNT; Cuthbert is the voice of Hockey Night of Canada.

Here’s how each feels about various topics, including early-season surprises and disappointments, what the top story to date in the NHL has been, and what they’re looking forward to seeing over the final three quarters of the season:

Do you feel the standings at U.S. Thanksgiving are as much a legitimate foreshadow of playoff qualifiers down the road as they once were?

Albert: “I think it has changed a little bit. I think for the most part, you'll probably see at least 12 of the 16 teams who are in playoff spots right now, in my opinion, probably make the playoffs. But think back to St. Louis, for example, in 2019, right? They had the worst record in the League, I think, on Jan. 4, and wound up winning the Cup. So, we have seen examples where teams make big runs in the second half. On the other side of the spectrum, with three-point games, maybe it’s not as easy down the stretch if a team was five or six points out because of the three-point games. It's probably a pretty good barometer. But you look at it, there’s still three quarters of the season left, right? Still a long way to go. And I know the Edmonton Oilers are the team that everybody's talked about now when you look at the standings and the distance that they have to make up. It’s not going to be easy for them, but it's certainly not out of the question.”

Cuthbert: “I look at the standings right now and I don't know how much of a litmus test that is this year. It feels different. It feels like there's more teams kind of jammed in the peloton right now. Like, if I'm the Oilers, I'm pretty concerned about the history of where you stand on Thanksgiving. But for a lot of teams, I don't know if there's a team sitting in the top on either side right now that could feel absolutely comfortable in a wild card spot because they could drop out of sight within weeks.”

What has been the top story of the young season for you so far?

Cuthbert: “I think the two overriding stories are: Reports of Boston's demise were greatly exaggerated; [and] reports of the Oilers’ Stanley Cup coronation were equally overstated. I mean, those for me are the dominant storylines as of Thanksgiving for sure.”

Albert: “I think just some of the unbelievable young talent. Connor Bedard hitting the 10-goal mark already, for example. We were fortunate with our TNT crew to be there when he scored his first NHL goal against Boston in his second NHL game. We were thankful that he didn't score the night before in Pittsburgh in the opener. He saved his first goal for us. But whether it's Bedard, the Hughes brothers when you look at the start that Jack got off to before the injury, and now Quinn leading the League in scoring, and so many other great young players out there, I think that's been a big story. Just the young talent stepping up and shining. Putting up points at a crazy pace, right? Look at former first-round pick, Alexis Lafrenière here in New York; he’s off to the best start of his career. He's got eight goals already. Just every decade with the technology and the fact that they're skating all summer and skills coaches and some of the other technological aspects that have been brought in, you know, the players just getting more skilled, faster, stronger each and every year. And it's translating to the ice.”