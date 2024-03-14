Hyman scoring in abundance, authoring signature season for Oilers

EDMONTON --  Zach Hyman was not an elite goal-scorer when he signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) as an unrestricted free agent with the Edmonton Oilers on July 28, 2021, after playing six seasons for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Playing with Edmonton captain Connor McDavid this season has brought the best out of Hyman, who scored his fourth hat trick of 2023-24 in a 7-2 win against the Washington Capitals at Rogers Place on Wednesday, giving him 46 goals in 63 games.

Hyman became the first Oilers player with four hat tricks in a season since Wayne Gretzky in 1986-87. Only Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs has scored more goals this season (54 in 63 games). Hyman tied for second with Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart, who's played three more games.

"He knows where to go," said Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who had a goal and three assists in the win. "Obviously playing with Connor that's a big help, but that's a big help for anybody. But 'Hyms' is obviously really smart around the net and knows where to go and he's really strong, he doesn't get pushed around. Truly an amazing signing for us."

Hyman is in the third season of his seven-year deal. The Toronto native neither had more than 21 goals nor 41 points for his hometown Maple Leafs. He had 27 goals and 54 points (27 assists) in 76 games of his first season with the Oilers (2021-22), then upped it to 36 goals and 83 points (47 assists) in 79 games last season.

"I think maybe a lot of people thought he was going to be a good complementary player, but I think also there were a lot of people who thought it [signing him] was a mistake," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Obviously, it's shown that is hasn't been. He's contributed so much to our team, our team environment, the leadership he provides. He's a good checker, his forechecking and then obviously, the goal scoring which is the most difficult thing to do in the NHL.

"To be able to keep doing that -- Connor McDavid has a lot to do with it, setting him up, and making those plays -- but he does all the little things. He goes to the net and gets his stick available; he doesn't get tied up. The guy works hard, but he's pretty skilled and very smart."

WSH@EDM: Hyman records natural hat trick

Hyman has 65 points (19 assists) and could be the Oilers' seventh 50-goal scorer and third (McDavid and Draisaitl) since Gretzky (62) and Jari Kurri (54) in 1986-87.

"You just don't score by luck," Knoblauch said. "You do occasionally, but for a guy that's going to surpass 50, I assume, you're doing a lot of good things and a lot of things that other guys don't quite have the skill to do. We're very happy for him and he provides a lot for our team."

Hyman has 29 goals in his past 24 home games, and 15 goals in an 10-game scoring streak at Rogers Place.

"I didn't know that," Hyman said. "I like playing here. I love playing in front of these fans, I love playing at home, I think our team loves playing here. You want to have success in your building."

Hyman's three goals against the Capitals came in succession, but he wasn't awarded the hat trick until a scoring change was announced late in the game, setting off a cascade of hats.

Originally, the power-play goal at 19:08 of the second period was awarded to defenseman Evan Bouchard, whose blast from the point went through Hyman's legs in front and into the net. Upon review, the puck was deemed to have hit Hyman on its way past Capitals goalie Darcy Kemper.

Hyman, 31 years old and chosen by the Panthers in the fifth round (No. 123) of the 2010 NHL Draft, is playing the best hockey of his career. Few could have predicted he would have this type of offensive production.

"I try not to set long-term goals, you just try to do everything a day at a time," Hyman said. "I never go out and say, 'This is how many goals I want to score this year,' I just try and go out there and play.

"Things become more attainable as we progress. It's like running a marathon; it's really, really hard at the start and then as you get through it is like, 'I am almost there.' Obviously, I play with unbelievable players. Connor finds me back side a lot of the time and I don't have to do much to put those in."

Hyman has played a top-six role since arriving in Edmonton. This season, he's skated mainly on McDavid's right wing.

"Playing with him and 'Nuggy' [Ryan Nugent-Hopkins] and sometimes Leo [Draisaitl], we are talking about people who are top five in the world and the best players in the world," Hyman said. "Playing with those guys gives me the opportunity to have as many looks as I do, and I just try to go out there and capitalize as much as I can."

Although Hyman is not focused on the 50-goal plateau, he admits it would be an exceptional achievement if he can get there with 18 games remaining on the Oilers' regular-season schedule.

"I just focus on the next one and helping the team win," he said. "Obviously that is a pretty special milestone, not a lot of guys have gotten there, but there's a long way to go. I'm just playing every game, trying to help the team win and do my part."

