Hyman scoring in abundance, authoring signature season for Oilers

EDMONTON -- Zach Hyman was not an elite goal-scorer when he signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) as an unrestricted free agent with the Edmonton Oilers on July 28, 2021, after playing six seasons for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Playing with Edmonton captain Connor McDavid this season has brought the best out of Hyman, who scored his fourth hat trick of 2023-24 in a 7-2 win against the Washington Capitals at Rogers Place on Wednesday, giving him 46 goals in 63 games.
Hyman became the first Oilers player with four hat tricks in a season since Wayne Gretzky in 1986-87. Only Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs has scored more goals this season (54 in 63 games). Hyman tied for second with Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart, who's played three more games.
"He knows where to go," said Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who had a goal and three assists in the win. "Obviously playing with Connor that's a big help, but that's a big help for anybody. But 'Hyms' is obviously really smart around the net and knows where to go and he's really strong, he doesn't get pushed around. Truly an amazing signing for us."
Hyman is in the third season of his seven-year deal. The Toronto native neither had more than 21 goals nor 41 points for his hometown Maple Leafs. He had 27 goals and 54 points (27 assists) in 76 games of his first season with the Oilers (2021-22), then upped it to 36 goals and 83 points (47 assists) in 79 games last season.
"I think maybe a lot of people thought he was going to be a good complementary player, but I think also there were a lot of people who thought it [signing him] was a mistake," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Obviously, it's shown that is hasn't been. He's contributed so much to our team, our team environment, the leadership he provides. He's a good checker, his forechecking and then obviously, the goal scoring which is the most difficult thing to do in the NHL.
"To be able to keep doing that -- Connor McDavid has a lot to do with it, setting him up, and making those plays -- but he does all the little things. He goes to the net and gets his stick available; he doesn't get tied up. The guy works hard, but he's pretty skilled and very smart."