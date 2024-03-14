Hyman scoring in abundance, authoring signature season for Oilers

Hyman has 65 points (19 assists) and could be the Oilers' seventh 50-goal scorer and third (McDavid and Draisaitl) since Gretzky (62) and Jari Kurri (54) in 1986-87.

"You just don't score by luck," Knoblauch said. "You do occasionally, but for a guy that's going to surpass 50, I assume, you're doing a lot of good things and a lot of things that other guys don't quite have the skill to do. We're very happy for him and he provides a lot for our team."

Hyman has 29 goals in his past 24 home games, and 15 goals in an 10-game scoring streak at Rogers Place.

"I didn't know that," Hyman said. "I like playing here. I love playing in front of these fans, I love playing at home, I think our team loves playing here. You want to have success in your building."

Hyman's three goals against the Capitals came in succession, but he wasn't awarded the hat trick until a scoring change was announced late in the game, setting off a cascade of hats.

Originally, the power-play goal at 19:08 of the second period was awarded to defenseman Evan Bouchard, whose blast from the point went through Hyman's legs in front and into the net. Upon review, the puck was deemed to have hit Hyman on its way past Capitals goalie Darcy Kemper.

Hyman, 31 years old and chosen by the Panthers in the fifth round (No. 123) of the 2010 NHL Draft, is playing the best hockey of his career. Few could have predicted he would have this type of offensive production.

"I try not to set long-term goals, you just try to do everything a day at a time," Hyman said. "I never go out and say, 'This is how many goals I want to score this year,' I just try and go out there and play.

"Things become more attainable as we progress. It's like running a marathon; it's really, really hard at the start and then as you get through it is like, 'I am almost there.' Obviously, I play with unbelievable players. Connor finds me back side a lot of the time and I don't have to do much to put those in."

Hyman has played a top-six role since arriving in Edmonton. This season, he's skated mainly on McDavid's right wing.

"Playing with him and 'Nuggy' [Ryan Nugent-Hopkins] and sometimes Leo [Draisaitl], we are talking about people who are top five in the world and the best players in the world," Hyman said. "Playing with those guys gives me the opportunity to have as many looks as I do, and I just try to go out there and capitalize as much as I can."

Although Hyman is not focused on the 50-goal plateau, he admits it would be an exceptional achievement if he can get there with 18 games remaining on the Oilers' regular-season schedule.

"I just focus on the next one and helping the team win," he said. "Obviously that is a pretty special milestone, not a lot of guys have gotten there, but there's a long way to go. I'm just playing every game, trying to help the team win and do my part."