Blackhawks to play Blues in 2025 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced that the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will feature the Chicago Blackhawks hosting the St. Louis Blues, at Wrigley Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs. The game will be televised exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. Additional details for the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, including ticketing information and the game’s date and start time, will be announced when available. Fans can sign up for news and updates on the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic here.

The 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will mark the seventh NHL regular-season outdoor game for the Blackhawks and the second time the game has been hosted at Wrigley Field, the other being a 6-4 Blackhawks loss to the Detroit Red Wings in the 2009 NHL Winter Classic. It will mark the third regular-season outdoor game for the Blues. The Blackhawks are 1-5-0 in their regular-season outdoor appearances, and the Blues are 2-0-0 in such games, including a win over the Blackhawks in the 2017 NHL Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.

The game continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year, with the 2025 edition marking the 16th NHL Winter Classic® and the 42nd NHL regular-season outdoor game overall. A complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games can be found here.

The 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will showcase a number of the top players in the NHL. The Blackhawks are led by rookie sensation Connor Bedard, forwards Jason Dickinson and Nick Foligno, defenseman Seth Jones, and goaltender Peter Mrazek. The Blues counter with forwards Jordan Kyrou, 2024 NHL All-Star Robert Thomas and captain Brayden Schenn, defensemen Colton Parayko and Justin Faulk, and goaltender Jordan Binnington.

The Blackhawks and Blues have faced off in 330 regular-season games, with Chicago holding a 24-point edge over St. Louis (CHI: 155-129-46—356 points; STL: 140-138-52—332 points). Chicago and St. Louis have faced off 12 times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs®, with the Blackhawks winning eight of those series, but losing their most recent matchup in the First Round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven games.

Media wishing to receive notifications and advisories related to the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic® must register and opt-in at Media.NHL.com.

About Wrigley Field

Built in 1914, Wrigley Field is the second-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball and the oldest in the National League. The ballpark was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2020 by the U.S. Department of the Interior and is famous for its ivy-covered, brick outfield wall, hand-operated scoreboard, bleachers and iconic Marquee at Clark and Addison streets. The historic ballpark was named Wrigley Field in 1926 in honor of William Wrigley Jr., the club's then owner and has been home to the Chicago Cubs since 1916. Wrigley Field and its surrounding area were recently upgraded through the 1060 Project, a $1 billion restoration and expansion initiative by the Ricketts family.

