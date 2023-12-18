Women in Hockey: Suzanne Borchert 

Avalanche executive director of hockey operations assists with salary cap, CBA

WIHCOLGRAPHIC1218
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Colorado Avalanche executive director of hockey operations Suzanne Borchert:

Name: Suzanne Borchert

Job title: Executive Director of Hockey Operations

Education: Undergrad at Syracuse University (Sport Management and Magazine Journalism), Grad school at The College of William and Mary (JD & MBA)

Years of Hockey Experience: 4

Describe your job: Assist with salary cap management, collective bargaining agreement (CBA) compliance and player contract research. Also serve as the primary liaison between hockey operations and various business departments.

What motivates you to keep pushing and be successful?

I have an internal motivation to always challenge myself and improve. I also love seeing the joy sports bring to people -- being a small part of that is deeply satisfying. Finally, as a tribute to the women who came before me, I hope to continue to pave a way for other women in the sports industry.

If you weren’t working in hockey what would you be doing?

I would be an attorney advocate for disabled veterans. In law school I worked with disabled veterans who were applying to receive benefits for the disabilities they sustained during their military service. Given their significant sacrifices for our benefit, we should ensure they receive all the benefits they’ve earned.

Describe a moment where you thought I can’t believe this is my job?

Last year’s NHL Global Series trip to Finland was incredible. Being able to visit a new country and experience its culture was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It was very special to watch the fans experience an NHL game and see Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen play in their home country.

If you could go anywhere where would it be?

Greece

What’s your favorite book?

“Shantaram” by Gregory David Roberts

One thing you can’t live without?

New York pizza

What is your hobby outside of work?

Reading and brewing beer with my husband

