Women in Hockey: Kendall Coyne Schofield

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Chicago Blackhawks player development coach Kendall Coyne Schofield:

Name: Kendall Coyne Schofield

Job title: Player development coach

Education: B.A. and M.S. from Northeastern University

Years of hockey experience (Include on- and off-ice hockey-related experience): 15 years

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences: I am a player development coach with the Chicago Blackhawks and responsible for working with our forward prospects.

What was the first career you dreamed of having as a kid?

The first career I dreamed of was playing for the Chicago Blackhawks.

What was your first-ever job, and did it prepare you for the work you do today?

My first-ever job was working hockey camps. Working hockey camps taught me how to communicate with players of all different skill levels and how to be able to adjust a practice accordingly.

Name someone who provided you with career guidance, what advice did they give?

My parents and their advice was to pursue any career that will excite me, motivate me and that I will love doing every day.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever been given?

Be a sponge when it comes to learning – be a good listener and if you think you’re the smartest person in the room, find another room.

What career advice can you give others?

Similar to the advice of my parents, if there is a career that excites you, it is worth pursuing. It may be challenging to get there, but the journey is what will allow you to be successful when you arrive.

What is a quality you admire most in others (personal or professional)?

People who take the time to get to know and understand someone because I believe that is how you get the most out of someone.

What motivates you to keep pushing and be successful?

Having success based on my work ethic and preparation motivates me to continue to strive push for more.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement to date?

Being a mom.

What do you love most about your job?

Being able to give the prospects the tools and resources they need to be successful which I hope will ultimately lead them to achieving their dream of playing in NHL.

If you weren’t working in hockey, what would you be doing?

Working in another sport.

How would your closest friends describe you?

Competitive, driven, goal oriented and motivated.

Describe a moment where you proudly thought to yourself, “I can’t believe this is my job!”

When I was at the Big10 championship game watching Michigan vs. Minnesota. It was an incredible game and atmosphere and remember thinking how amazing it was that I got to be there for work.

What are you most proud of?

In hockey, I am most proud of the change that has been made and opportunities that have been created within the game and those that have been inspired and impacted by that change along the way.

What is your next goal or what do you want to accomplish next?

I want to be able to compete at the highest level as a mom.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Hawaii

What’s your favorite book?

“Legacy”

One thing you can’t live without:

My family, dogs, and sports

Do you collect anything?

No

What is your hobby outside of work?

Doing work for our foundation and hanging out with my family and two dogs