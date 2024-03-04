Women in Hockey: Blake Bolden

Kings pro scout, growth & inclusion specialist represents team’s community and hockey development

WIHBOLDEN34
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings pro scout, growth & inclusion specialist Blake Bolden: 

Name: Blake Bolden        

Job title: Pro Scout, Growth & Inclusion Specialist  

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences: Serves as a Kings pro scout covering the American Hockey League. In addition, to her role with Hockey Operations, the San Diego-based Bolden serves as the club’s growth and inclusion specialist, where she represents the team’s community and hockey development.          
 
What was the first career you dreamed of having as a kid?

I dreamt that I would be a professional hockey player and be the first black woman to play on the U.S. women's Olympic team. I met the team at an autograph session, and met Angela Ruggerio, she would later become one of my d-partners at camp – I idolized her.  

What was your first-ever job, and did it prepare you for the work you do today? 

I was a student-services manager at a non-profit called Innercity Weightlifting. I’d focus on getting our members affordable housing, educational resources, and jobs in Boston. It was social work and it was very rewarding changing someone’s life for the better. Giving back to those searching for help is something I’ve learned to use in my jobs now.  

Name one person who provided you with career guidance, what advice did they give?

Kim Davis has always reminded me of my strength in my differences. You might be the youngest, the only female, or the only person of color – but you deserve and belong to be there.  

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be? 

Tahiti/Bora Bora  

What’s your favorite book?

“The Alchemist”  

One thing you can’t live without:

Chapstick

Do you collect anything?

Jordans

