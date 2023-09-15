Latest News

Mike Johnston hockey career began in Australia 

Connor Bedard ready for first game in Chicago Blackhawks uniform

Mitch Marner hosts 2nd annual charity miniature golf outing

nhl projections fantasy hockey forward point stats

fantasy hockey nhl network draft advice tv show analysis

Top rookie tournament players debated by NHL writers

Edmonton Oilers gain perspective through fatherhood

Henrik Zetterberg Ryan Miller inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

Kevin Hayes hits home run during batting practice with Cardinals

NHL to co-sponsor Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Leadership Conference

nhl fantasy hockey projections defenseman point stats

Jesper Wallstedt ready for Minnesota training camp

nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Stanley Cup 1st trip to Australia for NHL Global Series

Dylan Larkin out to lead Detroit back to playoffs

Ottawa Brady Tkachuk motivated by brothers run to Stanley Cup Final

Elias Lindholm willing to sign contract to stay with Calgary Flames

Free agency signings 2023

Jets prospects try ketchup potato chips for 1st time

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Winnipeg Jets prospects had to catch up on a popular Canadian snack.

The prospects tried ketchup chips for the first time in a video posted by the team on social media.

The young Jets took a bite of the popular Canadian chips and gave mixed reviews.

"Basically, just like eating ketchup," Finnish forward Henri Nikkanen said stating the obvious.

Swedish defenseman Simon Lundmark was good after eating just one chip and gave it a 4/10 review.

Leave it to the American, forward Parker Ford, to give the chips one of the highest ratings out of the group. Ford rated the chips 8/10 and even went back for seconds.

After, the Jets tried all-dressed chips which earned much better reviews.

Just wait until the new food critics try poutine.