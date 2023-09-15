Jets prospects try ketchup potato chips for 1st time

Winnipeg Jets prospects had to catch up on a popular Canadian snack.

The prospects tried ketchup chips for the first time in a video posted by the team on social media.

The young Jets took a bite of the popular Canadian chips and gave mixed reviews.

"Basically, just like eating ketchup," Finnish forward Henri Nikkanen said stating the obvious.

Swedish defenseman Simon Lundmark was good after eating just one chip and gave it a 4/10 review.

Leave it to the American, forward Parker Ford, to give the chips one of the highest ratings out of the group. Ford rated the chips 8/10 and even went back for seconds.