Jets at Canucks projected lineups

JETS (47-17-4) at CANUCKS (31-25-11)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn
Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley
Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Dakota Joshua -- Nils Aman -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Derek Forbort
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Victor Mancini
Injured: Conor Garland (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)
Status report
The Jets had an optional morning skate. ... Hellebuyck is expected to start after Comrie made 14 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. … Garland did not take part in morning skate. The forward is "banged up" and will be a game-time decision, coach Rick Tocchet said. If Garland plays, it likely would be in the spot occupied by Karlsson, who was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Elias Nils Pettersson replaces Mancini on the third defense pair after being scratched the previous two games. … Demko took part in the morning skate for the first time since he was injured Feb. 8 and the goalie will join the Canucks for a six-game road trip that starts at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.