Jets at Canucks projected lineups

JETS (47-17-4) at CANUCKS (31-25-11)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley

Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Dakota Joshua -- Nils Aman -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Derek Forbort

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Victor Mancini

Injured: Conor Garland (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)

Status report

The Jets had an optional morning skate. ... Hellebuyck is expected to start after Comrie made 14 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. … Garland did not take part in morning skate. The forward is "banged up" and will be a game-time decision, coach Rick Tocchet said. If Garland plays, it likely would be in the spot occupied by Karlsson, who was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Elias Nils Pettersson replaces Mancini on the third defense pair after being scratched the previous two games. … Demko took part in the morning skate for the first time since he was injured Feb. 8 and the goalie will join the Canucks for a six-game road trip that starts at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.