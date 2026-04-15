SALT LAKE CITY -- Nick Schmaltz scored twice on the power play, and the Utah Mammoth clinched the first wild card in the Western Conference with a 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Delta Center on Tuesday.
Schmaltz scores twice, Mammoth clinch 1st wild card in West with win against Jets
Cooley has goal, assist, Keller extends point streak to franchise-record 9 games for Utah
Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, and Clayton Keller had an assist to extend his point streak to a franchise-record nine games for the Mammoth (43-32-6), who had lost two in a row but have won six of their past eight games. Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves.
Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (35-34-12), who have lost three straight games and were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention following a 6-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Eric Comrie made 31 saves.
Cooley gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 8:05 of the first period, sliding the puck between the legs of Comrie on the breakaway.
Schmaltz scored on the power play to make it 2-0 at 4:54 of the second period, collecting a rebound in front of the crease off a shot by Mikhail Sergachev and tapping it past Comrie.
Connor scored a power-play goal to cut it to 2-1 at 17:09, picking up his own rebound and poking the puck past Vejmelka.
Schmaltz scored again on the power play to make it 3-1 at 7:16 of the third period after he took a pass from Keller and slotted the puck past Comrie.
JJ Peterka pushed it to 4-1 at 7:42, picking up a pass in the slot and scoring past Comrie blocker side.
Scheifele made it 4-2 at 12:36, beating Vejmelka on the blocker side on the breakaway.
Isak Rosen scored on the power play to cut it to 4-3 at 14:23, firing a wrist shot past the blocker of Vejmelka.
Alexander Kerfoot then scored an empty-net goal at 19:36 for the 5-3 final.