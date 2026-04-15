Schmaltz scores twice, Mammoth clinch 1st wild card in West with win against Jets

Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, and Clayton Keller had an assist to extend his point streak to a franchise-record nine games for the Mammoth (43-32-6), who had lost two in a row but have won six of their past eight games. Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (35-34-12), who have lost three straight games and were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention following a 6-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Eric Comrie made 31 saves.

Cooley gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 8:05 of the first period, sliding the puck between the legs of Comrie on the breakaway.

Schmaltz scored on the power play to make it 2-0 at 4:54 of the second period, collecting a rebound in front of the crease off a shot by Mikhail Sergachev and tapping it past Comrie.

Connor scored a power-play goal to cut it to 2-1 at 17:09, picking up his own rebound and poking the puck past Vejmelka.

Schmaltz scored again on the power play to make it 3-1 at 7:16 of the third period after he took a pass from Keller and slotted the puck past Comrie.

JJ Peterka pushed it to 4-1 at 7:42, picking up a pass in the slot and scoring past Comrie blocker side.

Scheifele made it 4-2 at 12:36, beating Vejmelka on the blocker side on the breakaway.

Isak Rosen scored on the power play to cut it to 4-3 at 14:23, firing a wrist shot past the blocker of Vejmelka.

Alexander Kerfoot then scored an empty-net goal at 19:36 for the 5-3 final.