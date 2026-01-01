Jets at Maple Leafs projected lineups

12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (15-19-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (18-15-6)

7 p.m. ET; SNO, TSN3, NHLN

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Tanner Pearson

Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury, Cole Koepke

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Bobby McMann

Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Matt Benning, Jacob Quillan

Injured: William Nylander (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)

Status report

The Jets did not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. ... Matthews will return after missing a 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday with a lower-body injury... Nylander will miss his third straight game.

