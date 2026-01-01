Jets at Maple Leafs projected lineups

JETS (15-19-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (18-15-6)
7 p.m. ET; SNO, TSN3, NHLN
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Tanner Pearson
Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury, Cole Koepke
Injured: None
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Bobby McMann
Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Matt Benning, Jacob Quillan
Injured: William Nylander (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)
Status report
The Jets did not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. ... Matthews will return after missing a 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday with a lower-body injury... Nylander will miss his third straight game.