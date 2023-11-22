Latest News

NHL buzz news and notes November 21

Severson out about 6 weeks with oblique injury

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Winter Classic jerseys for Seattle and Vegas unveiled

Charlie McAvoy growing into Bruins complete leader

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Road To The NHL Winter Classic episode schedule

Moe Roberts' unlikely path made oldest goalie in NHL history

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL on tap news and notes November 22

Laine to play Wednesday after he was healthy scratch

Frances Tiafoe visits Capitals at practice

Canadiens lose Harvey-Pinard, Harris to injuries

Best games to watch on Thanksgiving eve roundtable

Hoglander fined maximum for slew-footing Labanc

Pluses, minuses for Bruins-Panthers, Golden Knights-Stars

Fantilli improving game with Blue Jackets heading into showdown with Bedard

San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 20

Jets at Lightning

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (10-5-2) at LIGHTNING (9-6-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato, Nate Schmidt

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul

Tanner Jeannot -- Tyler Motte -- Michael Eyssimont

Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Cole Koepke

Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Alex Barre-Boulet

Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back), Conor Sheary (upper body)

Status report

Hellebuyck is expected to start after Brossoit made 16 saves in a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. ... Vilardi participated in the Jets morning skate Wednesday wearing a non-contract jersey; the center will miss his 15th straight game. ... Johansson is expected to seventh consecutive start. ... Vasilevskiy is expected to return sometime during the Lightning's upcoming three-game road trip, coach Jon Cooper said Wednesday; the goalie has not played this season after having microdiscectomy surgery for a herniated lumbar disk.