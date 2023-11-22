Jets at Lightning

JETS (10-5-2) at LIGHTNING (9-6-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SNW

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato, Nate Schmidt

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul

Tanner Jeannot -- Tyler Motte -- Michael Eyssimont

Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Cole Koepke

Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Alex Barre-Boulet

Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back), Conor Sheary (upper body)

Status report

Hellebuyck is expected to start after Brossoit made 16 saves in a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. ... Vilardi participated in the Jets morning skate Wednesday wearing a non-contract jersey; the center will miss his 15th straight game. ... Johansson is expected to seventh consecutive start. ... Vasilevskiy is expected to return sometime during the Lightning's upcoming three-game road trip, coach Jon Cooper said Wednesday; the goalie has not played this season after having microdiscectomy surgery for a herniated lumbar disk.