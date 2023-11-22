Jets at Lightning

JETS (10-5-2) at LIGHTNING (9-6-4)
7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SNW
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato, Nate Schmidt
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul
Tanner Jeannot -- Tyler Motte -- Michael Eyssimont
Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Cole Koepke
Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Alex Barre-Boulet
Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back), Conor Sheary (upper body)
Status report
Hellebuyck is expected to start after Brossoit made 16 saves in a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. ... Vilardi participated in the Jets morning skate Wednesday wearing a non-contract jersey; the center will miss his 15th straight game. ... Johansson is expected to seventh consecutive start. ... Vasilevskiy is expected to return sometime during the Lightning's upcoming three-game road trip, coach Jon Cooper said Wednesday; the goalie has not played this season after having microdiscectomy surgery for a herniated lumbar disk.