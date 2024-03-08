Jets at Kraken

JETS (39-17-5) at KRAKEN (28-23-11)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, TSN3
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Jared McCann -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Cale Fleury
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Cole Perfetti
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Tyler Toffoli
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)
Status report
The Jets held an optional morning skate Friday. … Vilardi will miss his fourth straight game; Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said he hopes the forward can get back on the ice Monday. ... Tyler Toffoli is expected to join the Jets when they return home from their two-game trip, which ends at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday; the forward could make his Winnipeg debut against the Washington Capitals on Monday after being acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Friday. ... Brossoit is expected to start after Hellebuyck made 20 saves in a 4-3 loss to Seattle in the first half of the home-and-home Monday. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate Friday. … Daccord is expected to start for the second straight game. ... Dunn, a defenseman, skated separately from the team and will not play. ... Fleury was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday but the defenseman is not expected to play.