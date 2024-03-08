Jets at Kraken

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (39-17-5) at KRAKEN (28-23-11)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, TSN3

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Jared McCann -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Cale Fleury

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit 

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Rasmus Kupari, Tyler Toffoli

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)

Status report

The Jets held an optional morning skate Friday. … Vilardi will miss his fourth straight game; Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said he hopes the forward can get back on the ice Monday. ... Tyler Toffoli is expected to join the Jets when they return home from their two-game trip, which ends at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday; the forward could make his Winnipeg debut against the Washington Capitals on Monday after being acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Friday. ... Brossoit is expected to start after Hellebuyck made 20 saves in a 4-3 loss to Seattle in the first half of the home-and-home Monday. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate Friday. … Daccord is expected to start for the second straight game. ...  Dunn, a defenseman, skated separately from the team and will not play. ... Fleury was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday but the defenseman is not expected to play.

