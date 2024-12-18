Lowry's late goal lifts Jets past Sharks

Lowry deflected Dylan DeMelo's shot from the right point past Sharks goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

Kyle Connor scored twice, Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists, and Gabriel Vilardi had three assists for the Jets (23-9-1), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games and 5-1-1 in their past seven. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and an assist, and Jake Walman had two assists for the Sharks (11-18-5), who have lost two straight and five of six. Georgiev made 29 saves.

Connor gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 12:18 of the first period. He took a pass from Scheifele on a 2-on-1, cut back across the slot, and slid a backhand past Georgiev's left pad.

Toffoli tied the game 1-1 at 1:52 of the second period, beating Hellebuyck blocker side with a one-timer after Nikolai Kovalenko sent him a backhand pass from behind the net.

Scheifele put the Jets back in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 7:28. He scored with a one-timer from the left face-off dot off a pass from Cole Perfetti from the right corner.

Celebrini tied it 2-2 at 17:11 with his own power-play goal. As he was skating through the left circle, he sent a backhand shot through the legs of Alexander Wennberg that surprised Hellebuyck five-hole.

Fabian Zetterlund gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead at 4:44 of the third period, beating Hellebuyck glove side after electing to shoot on a 2-on-1.

Connor's second of the game tied it 3-3 at 11:56. He roofed a shot short side over Georgiev's glove from the right circle on a power play.