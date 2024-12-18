Lowry's late goal lifts Jets past Sharks

Breaks tie with 1:13 remaining, Connor scores twice for Winnipeg

Jets at Sharks | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Adam Lowry scored the go-ahead goal with 1:13 remaining in the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday.

Lowry deflected Dylan DeMelo's shot from the right point past Sharks goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

Kyle Connor scored twice, Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists, and Gabriel Vilardi had three assists for the Jets (23-9-1), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games and 5-1-1 in their past seven. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and an assist, and Jake Walman had two assists for the Sharks (11-18-5), who have lost two straight and five of six. Georgiev made 29 saves.

Connor gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 12:18 of the first period. He took a pass from Scheifele on a 2-on-1, cut back across the slot, and slid a backhand past Georgiev's left pad.

Toffoli tied the game 1-1 at 1:52 of the second period, beating Hellebuyck blocker side with a one-timer after Nikolai Kovalenko sent him a backhand pass from behind the net.

Scheifele put the Jets back in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 7:28. He scored with a one-timer from the left face-off dot off a pass from Cole Perfetti from the right corner.

Celebrini tied it 2-2 at 17:11 with his own power-play goal. As he was skating through the left circle, he sent a backhand shot through the legs of Alexander Wennberg that surprised Hellebuyck five-hole.

Fabian Zetterlund gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead at 4:44 of the third period, beating Hellebuyck glove side after electing to shoot on a 2-on-1.

Connor's second of the game tied it 3-3 at 11:56. He roofed a shot short side over Georgiev's glove from the right circle on a power play.

